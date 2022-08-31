Harmon to Bagwell

South Pontotoc sophomore quarterback Jackson Harmon hands off to senior tailback Hunter Bagwell in a season-opening loss at East Webster last Friday. The Cougars travel this Friday to Choctaw County, who lost their opening contest. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

A fumbled snap to open the game, and two interception returns for touchdowns was a combo punch from which the South Pontotoc Cougars couldn’t recover on Friday, losing their season opener at East Webster, 35-7.

galen.holley@djournal.com

