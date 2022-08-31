A fumbled snap to open the game, and two interception returns for touchdowns was a combo punch from which the South Pontotoc Cougars couldn’t recover on Friday, losing their season opener at East Webster, 35-7.
The Cats ran up against a Wolverine squad whose athleticism on defense played havoc with the passing game, and all but completely stopped the run. The Wolverines were firing off the ball quickly, and at times, running down defensive plays from behind.
A bright spot for the Cougars was the play of sophomore quarterback and first-year starter Jackson Harmon. He was only 6-15 from the air, for 69 yards, but he threaded in some tight throws, and more than once completed a pass with a defender hanging onto him. (Harmon was sacked 4 times). He was also the team’s leading rusher, with 33.
“Jackson played strong, and we had some kids playing in positions they weren’t used to, so we’re still in the growing stages,” said Coach Rod Cook. “Jackson made some good throws, and we saw other things about which we were encouraged, so we have a lot to build upon.”
After recovering the Cougars’ errant snap, on their opening possession, East Webster junior quarterback Kaleb Warnock hit a swing pass out to Briceton Johnson, to the 2-yard-line. That set up a touchdown, and with the PAT the Wolverines led 7-0 within the first 2 minutes of play.
The Cougars’ ensuing drive stalled, and, after a punt, South’s Lane Chunn made a big tackle for loss to force a second-and-long. South Pontotoc safety Junior Cage broke into the backfield and swatted down an East Webster pass to force a 3-and-out. Cage led the Cougars with nine tackles on the night. The rest of the first quarter passed uneventfully.
The Cougars’ first drive of the second quarter started from their own 20 yard-line, and Harmon hit Jackson Rodgers on a crisp pass to the 49.
Harmon hit an apparent 44-yard TD pass on a crossing route, left-to-right, but it was called back for an “illegal, blind-side block” that had everyone scratching their heads. Harmon continued to have a good series, however, as he ducked and squirmed his way through defenders to hit Ashton Matthews to the 38 yard-line. Harmon and Matthews connected again on a pass in the flat to get into scoring range.It wasn’t to be, however, as East Webster’s Aldavion Hoskin picked off the ensuing pass and returned it for a touchdown, and with the PAT the Wolverines led 21-0.
Not long afterwards, Ethan Hillhouse picked off another Cougar pass for another return touchdown, and a 28-0 lead.
Harmon kept it himself on a shotgun draw, and surged forward, behind blocks from Chunn and Larkin Gillespie, for a 10-yard gain to the Cougars’ own 44 yard-line. He then made a rare rollout to his left and hit James Tedder for a first-down to the East Webster 38 yard-line. The Cougars’ couldn’t punch it in, however. The Wolverines answered with a touchdown throw. Warnock hit Johnson on a corner route to his right, and with the PAT East Webster carried a 35-0 lead into the half.
Early in the third quarter, Gillespie got a strong tackle-for-loss to force a fourth-and-one. Lane Chunn recovered a fumble to give the Cats possession, but a sack from East Webster led to a punt. On the Wolverines’ ensuing possession, Q Montgomery helped collapse the pocket and stripped the all, and Austin Shempert recoverd the ball. South couldn’t score.
The Cougars mounted their only scoring drive of the night in the fourth quarter. Harmon dove in, off the left side, behind blocks from Tristan Bone, and Murillo. That was the Cougars’ first TD on the year. Fleming’s PAT made it 35-7 East Webster. That’s where it stayed.
South plays on the road, at Choctaw County, this Friday. Choctaw lost their season opener to Winona, 40-29. Winona scored 19 third-quarter points to push them over the top.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.