SPRINGVILLE - The South Pontotoc Cougars fell behind early and couldn't make up ground against a high-flying passing attack from the Heritage Acadamey Patriots on Friday, dropping a home game, 42-21.
Heritage scored all its points in the first half.
The Patriots wasted no time getting on the board first, as junior outside linebacker Trey Naugher picked off a Cougar pass on South's second play from scrimage and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Heritage quickly made good on a subsequent possession, with junior quarterback Mack Howard lofting a swing pass to a running back that took them to the 10 yard line. Howard carried it in himself for the TD, and with the PAT Heritage went up 14-0 with nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Cougars started deep in their own territory on the ensuing possesion, and a sack moved them back further. Senior Cody Stutsy ran hard for a first-down to the 21 yard line. Then senior quarterback Clayton Heatherly hit Stutsy over the middle for a leaping grab and a first down to the 35.
Senior Mickelle Dawson plowed ahead for five hard-fought yards, then Stutsy added five more with a run off left tackle for a first down, but the Cougar drive stalled to end the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Heritage Academy moved the ball crisply. Howard connected with Mitchell Woodard to the Cougard 29 yard line. He then hit Wesley Miller in the flat, and junior running back Luke Fisher carried it in from two yards out and with the PAT Heritage led 21-0.
The Cougars marched down the field with their best drive midway through the second quarter. South hit the longest play of the first half, with Heatherly arching a perfect strike to Joe Hayes Austin, streaking down the visitors' sideline, for 55 yards. After Austin reeled in the over-the-shoulder grab, Stutsy darted into the endzone from from six yards out, and with Noah Fleming's PAT, South pulled closer at 21-7.
Senoir defensive back Chase Long broke up a Patriot pass near midfield to slow the Heritage offensive attack. Dawson and senior defensive tackle Kenneth Waters combined for a stop for no gain.
Howard continued a relentless passing attack, hitting an inside screen that took the Patriots into the red zone. Fisher added another rushing touchdown, and the Patriots eventually took a 42-7 lead into halftime.
Long, along with Dawson and senoir Quay Scott combined on defensive stops to force the Patriots to give the ball over on downs near midfield to start the second half. The Cougars returned the favor, however, going three-and-out.
Scott used his speed to run down Howard from behind as the QB rolled left looking for a reciever. That forced a punt, but the Cougars subsequently fumbled on the Patriots' 40 yard line.
As Heritage marched down the field in the fourth quarter, junoir defensive back Trace Ash picked off a Howard pass and returned it to the Cougar 37 yard line. That set up the longest play of the night for either team. Braxton Morphis took a pitch as he crossed the backfield right-to-left. Morphis got the edge, then got the sideline, then, 70 yards later, got the endzone. Fleming add the PAT to inch South closer at 42-14, with five minutes left in the game.
Not long afterwards, the Cougars forced a fumble deep in Heritage territory. Morphis again carried it in off left tackle, and with the PAT South added the final points of the game.
Coach Rod Cook said early troubles didn't help the Cougars' cause, but Heritage fielded a quality team and South knew they were in for a fight.
"We turned the ball over twice, and that put us in a difficult position," said Cook. "We knew they were a good team going in, and we knew we had to play mistake free football to be competitive. We played hard, and we got some young guys some playing time, so we're looking forward to next week."
The Cougars fell to 0-2 on the season. They play at Bruce on Friday.