The South Pontotoc Cougars fell to Class 6A Hernando 10-3 during the Booneville Tournament at Northeast Mississippi Community College last Thursday before their second game with New Site was called while scoreless due to inclement weather.
In the opening contest, Hernando plated three runs in the top of the 1st inning on an RBI single by Ethan Spencer, a wild pitch, and an RBI ground out from Austin Shaw.
South (5-4) answered in the bottom half of the inning. Hunter Bagwell and Channing Lackey singled, and Paxton McCoy drove in Bagwell with a double to right field. Lackey came home on a passed ball, and Trace Ash, who entered as a courtesy runner for McCoy, scored on a sacrifice bunt by Chris Fleming to tie the game up 3-3.
The Cougars had a great opportunity to pull ahead in the 2nd inning, but they left the bases loaded. The Tigers took the lead 4-3 in the top of the 3rd on an RBI ground out from Brody Martin. Hernando added a pair of runs in the 4th on two bases-loaded walks to make it 6-3.
The Tigers extended the lead once again in the 5th inning, scoring on an error, a 2-run single from Shaw, and an RBI single from Martin. South was retired in order in the bottom half of the inning to end the game.
In the second contest of the day, South and New Site had their game called in the 4th inning due to lightning. Hunter Bagwell had thrown three perfect innings up until that point with three strikeouts. The game was tied at 0-0 when the game was cancelled.
Hunter Bagwell doubled in the 1st inning for the Cougars and reached third after a sacrifice fly, but South was not able to drive him in. In the 2nd inning Bennett Mayo walked and Jackson Cook had a single, but both runners were left stranded. Bagwell tripled in the 3rd inning but was left stranded at the hot corner for the second time. South had a runner on in the top of the fourth when the game was cancelled.