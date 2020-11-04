SPRINGVILLE - The South Pontotoc Cougars clawed hard but never quite found their offensive rhythm Friday, losing their last game of the season to Mooreville 15-8.
The Cougars finished their 2020 campaign 4-5 overall and 1-4 in Division 2-4A, a drastic improvement from a 1-10 mark last season.
The difference-maker was Mooreville quarterback Dawson Phillips, who completed 50% of his passes for 177 yards.
Both teams engaged in a war of attrition throughout most of the first half.
The Troopers began their first campaign at their own 37 yard line. Phillips hit Michael Tharp for a connection to the Cougar 23.
South defensive back Clayton Heatherly broke up a pass attempt in the end zone, and Mooreville eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Cody Stutsy and Chase Long helped the Cougars plow out of their own red zone with strong carries. Then quarterback Eli Allen rolled to his left and hit Isaac Finley for a completion to the 44 yard line.
Offensive lineman Brandon Flake lined up in the fullback position and bulled his way to a first down, following strong blocking from the right side of the Cougar line. Stutsy tore off a good run around the right end, slashing to the Trooper 33, but the Cougars eventually turned the ball over on downs.
The Troopers again drove deep into Cougar territory, as Phillips hit Caleb Holladay for a completion. South’s defense rose to the challenge. Heatherly broke up another pass attempt, and Chase Long got a quarterback sack to squelch the threat, forcing the Troopers to turn the ball over on downs at the Cougar 16. That ended the first quarter.
Cougar running back Quay Scott started the second quarter by carrying the ball on a misdirection play to the Trooper 49 yard line. Stutsy then carried twice to move the Cats to the 38. Allen hit Heatherly on a hitch, and the back rumbled to the 25, but South again turned the ball over on downs.
Chandler Coker broke into the Trooper backfield and swatted down a developing screen pass on the ensuing drive, helping South get the ball back at their own 25 with 44 seconds remaining in the half. The Cougars took advantage.
Scott again rumbled to the Mooreville 38 yard line. Then Allen lofted a pretty corner fade to Heatherly in the end zone as the halftime buzzer sounded. Trace Ash took a direct snap and rumbled in for the two-point conversion, and South carried an 8-0 lead into the intermission.
The Troopers attempted an onside kick to open the second half, but Cody Stutsy covered the ball on the Cougar 42 yard line. The Troopers recovered a South fumble to put them in business for their first score.
Phillips connected with Alyk Houle on a series of short passes that set up a touchdown run by Shepherd Stupka. The Troopers failed on the two-point conversion, and the Cats still led 8-6 with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter.
The Troopers attempted another squib kick but Ash pounced on it at the Cougar 48. The Cougars could not capitalize on the good field position, however, turning the ball over on downs.
The Troopers drove deep into Cougar territory before an interception thwarted the drive at the 7 yard line with just over four minutes left in the quarter. Chase Long rumbled out of the danger zone, and Allen hit him with a crossing route to the 35. Stutsy carried the ball to the 41 as the third quarter expired.
The Cougar drive stalled, and the Troopers received the punt and started at their own 34. Phillips hit Jordan Franks over the middle to the Cougar 37.
Strong play from the Cougar defense, including a tackle for loss by Brandon Flake, and a quarterback pressure from Kendalle Morphis, forced the Troopers to settle for a field goal. Austin Weems banged through the chip shot, and Mooreville took the lead for good at 9-8, with 6:37 to play in the fourth quarter.
South could not get anything going on the ensuing possession and turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory.
Houle carried the ball off the right side for a touchdown. Mooreville again failed to make good on the two-point conversion, and the Troopers took their final lead at 15-8.