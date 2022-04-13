Senior Chase Long hit a ton, but late innings errors and walks cost the South Pontotoc Cougars a division loss on the road at Ripley on April 5, 6-2.
Chase’s first inning homer was the farthest ball anybody in the press box had seen all year, but distance didn’t equal a win. His bomb to center was one of the few bright spots for the Cougars..
Jackson Rodgers got an RBI single to start the Cougars in the first.
South starter Hunter Bagwell made a heads-up play and got a runner caught in a run-down between second and third. He got the out to help himself out of the bottom of the third inning, holding the score to a 2-2 tie.
Long turned in a good performance with the glove as well, gunning down a runner attempting to steal second in the bottom of the fourth inning. Eli Holloway made a nifty catch on a sinking liner to left-field.
Long crushed a leadoff double to start the sixth, then Ashton Goggins hit one right on the screws but directly at the third baseman.
Bagwell pitched 4 ⅓ innings allowing six runs on six hits and fanning four.
Ripley’s Cooper Davis allowed two runs on seven hits.
