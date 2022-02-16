Joe Haze Austin launched a prayer from half court that would have tied the championship game against Ripley at 46 on Friday, but it banked and rimmed out, and the Tiges hung on in the consolation game.
Pacey Mathews accounted for all the Cougars’ scoring in the first quarter, helped considerably by a nifty dish inside from Bryce Howell. Haze added a runner in the lane early in the second frame, but Keegan Strong’s 3-pointer put Ripley on top 10-8. Mathews spun and leaned-in to draw a foul and hit a free-throw. Haze converted a bucket-plus-one to tie the game at 12 with 2 minutes remaining in the half. Brailon Massey took a good charge to stop a Tiger scoring threat. Austin caught a Ripley guard being cavalier–or perhaps taunting–with the ball, snatched it away, raced down the court and slammed it with authority. The Cougars led 17-16 at the half.
Jayden Hooker scored out of the gate to start the Cougar third. A pair of scores from Massey gave the Cougars 29. Ripley’s Lakin Cox found his range for a 3-pointer and a 31-31 tie headed into the final frame.
Haze looked inside to Mathews who spun for another pretty shot to start the fourth. The duo repeated the assist and score seconds later. Haze tied the game at 40 with 3 minutes to play, knocking down a 5-footer. A pair of nifty jumpers from Elijah Edgeston and Keegan Strong down the stretch gave the Tigers just enough, and they held their breath as Haze’s attempted buzzer-beater rimmed out.