South Pontotoc surged late but walks and errors proved the difference as the Cats dropped a game in NEMCABB summer baseball to the visiting Houston Hilltoppers on June 14, 9-4.
The Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball sponsors a brief season that gives athletes a chance to hone their skills after the varsity season is over. It allows coaches to assess and develop players and fosters team identity. South Pontotoc head baseball coach, Jeff Harmon, skippers the NEMCABB team, and many of the players are those have been or will be varsity players next spring. South competes in Region 2, which includes Nettleton, Vardaman, and Houston. Hilltoppers head coach Brian Goodman coaches the Houston squad. Area teams got off to a sputtering start, due to a week-long rainout.
Jackson Harmon was on the mound for the Cougars. A walk, followed by a two-run double, gave Houston a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. South tied the game in the bottom of the frame, as Trace Ash singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Houston loaded the bases in the top of the second and managed to plate three runs. Cougar third-baseman Ashton Goggins turned in a defensive gem, fielding a sharply hit grounder and throwing from his knees to get the out at first and get South out of the inning.
The Cougars’ bats came alive in the bottom of the second, as Drew Tutor led off with a ringing single to center. Dalton Tutor followed with a base-knock to left. Corder Buckner drove in the second Cougar run with an RBI single. The Hilltoppers turned a nifty double-play to escape the inning without further damage.
The Toppers continued their offensive output in the top of the third inning, plating three runs, before a pair of defensive gems by the Cougars ended the frame. Short-stop Hayes Gregory ranged to his right and managed to knock down a hard-hit grounder with a nifty backhand, keeping the ball on the infield and preventing further damage. Catcher Dalton Tutor then gunned down a Houston baserunner attempting to steal third.
The Cats growled in the bottom of the frame, as Ashton Matthews cracked a two-run RBI double to bring South closer, at 9-4. Another double play got the Toppers out of harms way.
Ash took the mound in relief for the Cougars in the top of the fourth. Short-stop Gregory picked up his pitcher with a nifty snatch-and-throw, charging a softly hit grounder and throwing on the run to get the hitter by a step. Ash notched a pair of strikeouts in the top of the sixth, but the Toppers hung on for a 9-4 win in six innings.
South split a pair of games Thursday, playing at Houston. Jackson Harmon got the win over Vardaman, 6-4, and South lost to Houston 6-4. Friday night, also playing at Houston, Jackson Rodgers got a 16-0 blowout win over Nettleton. South earned the second seed in the NEMCABB tournament, set to be played at New Albany last night, weather pending.