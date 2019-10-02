WALNUT- The South Pontotoc Cougars ran the ball well Friday but could not generate much else offensively, as they lost on the road to Walnut 42-14.
The Cougars rushed for 211 yards compared to Walnut’s 281, but passed for only three.
South’s outside linebacker Quay Scott made a good tackle in space to slow an early drive for the Wildcats. He and defensive end Jakobe Pearl combined for a sack, but after Taj Colom carried it in for the Wildcats’ second score the Cougars found themselves down 14-0.
The Cougars went four and out on the ensuing series, and the Wildcats connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass that, with the extra point, put them up 21-0 with 4:18 to play in the half.
South was unable to gain much yardage after the ensuing kickoff, and punter Eli Allen had to kick with his heels on the back line of his own end zone. Colom soon carried it in for his second TD of the night to extend the Walnut lead to 27-0.
Cougar running back Cody Stutsy took a direct snap and broke tackles for a 12-yard run, but a fumble gave the ball back to Walnut just before the end of the half.
The Cougars came out roaring to start the third quarter, as Kendalle Morphis returned the opening kickoff to the 32 yard line. That set up Stutsy for his longest run of the night down to the Walnut 25-yard-line. Stutsy then carried it in for a touchdown, making the score 27-7 after the extra point kick.
Walnut quickly answered back with a touchdown and extra point to grab a 35-7 advantage with nine minutes to play in the third quarter. The Wildcats added another TD in the fourth quarter.
Late in the fourth Quay Scott, this time playing offense, ripped-off a 57-yard touchdown for South's second score.