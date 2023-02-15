SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars held off a scrappy Houston team 46-38 in a low-scoring battle during the Division 2-4A Tournament last Tuesday.
After three minutes of scoreless action, Brailon Walls started things off when he drove for a layup and drew a foul. He completed the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe, and a couple of trips later Pacey Mathews worked himself open for an easy two. Walls got to the rim again for a layup before he hit a 3-pointer that put South Pontotoc up 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars grabbed the momentum early in the second. Nash Guerin connected on a 3-pointer, and a Houston turnover led to a transition bucket from Walls. Walls immediately grabbed another steal and raced downcourt for a breakaway layup. South went cold for the next four minutes, however, while the Hilltoppers rattled off six straight points. Walls scored the tournament hosts’ final points of the half when he drained a 3-pointer, and the Cougars carried a 20-12 lead into the locker room.
Houston scored eight of the first 11 second half points, including two 3-pointers from Jayden Knox, to cut it to 23-20 at the 4:08 mark of the third. Braydon Gazaway had a big answer with back-to-back 3-pointers for South. Guerin scored off of an offensive rebound late in the quarter to put the Cougars up 31-22.
Houston’s Will Echoles found a cutting E.J. Stovall for a layup. Stovall then made one of two free throws, and the Toppers came up with a loose ball rebound that led to Jacquarrious Hill being fouled. Hill made one of two from the line, and another loose ball out of bounds gave the Toppers another possession, which they took advantage of with a 3-pointer from Tylan Watson to cut it to 31-29.
That was as close as Houston would get, as Guerin and Gazaway came up with big shots for the Cougars over the next few minutes. Guerin scored again on a fall-away jumper, and, after a defensive stop, Mathews found an opening and scored to make it 39-33 with 2:04 to play. Another stop led to a free throw from Gazaway, and Gazaway’s steal followed by a putback by Mathews stretched the lead to 42-33 with under a minute to play.
Five straight Houston points briefly trimmed the lead to four with 21 seconds left, but Walls closed it out by making 4 of 4 free throws.
Walls finished with a game-high 19 points, while Guerin added 12.