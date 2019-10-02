SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc cross country competed in their own annual South Pontotoc Invitational on Saturday with a tough field of teams that included Saltillo, Oxford, Lafayette and Starkville.
South's varsity girls turned in fifth place finish, while the varsity boys came in sixth. The junior high boys were third, with Noah Fleming winning the race. The junior high girls finished fourth.
The top varsity girls runner was Ella Easterling (25th-24:01). She was followed by Elizabeth Harlow (38th), Leah Montgomery, Olivia Crane, Jolee Doss, Perla Diaz and Chelle Corder.
Austin Simpson finished in 20th place (19:01) to pace the boys. The rest of the Cougars' top seven were Slade Bost (39th), Zach Bennett, Colton Fuqua, Jesse Rodriguez, Haydon Billingsley and Dylan Fauver.
Fleming topped the field in the junior high boys race by over 13 seconds. Gable Steward finished in 16th place. Behind him were Drew Tutor, Trey Riley, Will McMurry and Brennan Ratliff.
Macy Bain continued her consistency by finishing in third place (14:37) for the junior high girls. She was followed by Avery Mitchell (20th), Kendall Long, Savannah Ray and Harlee Gillespie.
"We are getting better each weekend," said South coach John Wesley Roberts. "For the last few weeks we've had kids set new personal records for themselves, and they are feeding off of the positive results week after week.
'Saturday's meet could not have been any better. We had tons of positive feedback and are already looking forward to next year. I'd like to send out a big thanks to all the teams that came to make it a successful meet, and especially all the parents that put in work behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly."