The Cougars hosted their annual South Pontotoc Invitational on Thursday, with large field of 24 teams and 754 runners from Class 1A-6A coming to compete on the wooded course in Springville
"I appreciate everybody who worked so hard to help us get the course ready and do everything during the meet in order for it to go smoothly," said South Pontotoc head coach Helen Bowen.
South's boys came up third in Class 4A. Noah Fleming finished 21st in a large 4A-6A field of 162 runners. The rest of their Cougars' top seven consisted of Slade Bost (42nd), Zach Bennett (44th), Ivan Martinez, Gable Steward, Colton Fuqua and Rene Martinez.
Ella Easterling finished 27th to lead the Cougar girls. She was followed by Leah Montgomery, Maggie Ross, Elizabeth Harlow, Savannah Ray and Harlee Gillespie. South finished 4th among 4A girls teams.
Macy Bain was top runner for the junior high girls. Behind her were Kendall Long, Jaki Fernandez, Karina Fernandez, Zada Bray and Haley Hamm.
Hunter Lindsey came in 33rd out of 133 for the junior high boys. Following him were Brennan Ratliff and Andres Martinez.