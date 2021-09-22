SALTILLO - Saltillo High School played host to some fantastic cross-country running on Saturday. South Pontotoc joined the numerous other teams. South had two, top finishers on the day: Macy Bain for the varsity girls, and Noah Waldrop for the junior varsity boys. Two-hundred and thirteen girls ran in the 4A-6A event. South Pontotoc's lady varisty competitors included Macy Bain, followed by Ella Easterling, Kendall Adams, Leah Montgomery, Priscilla Martinez, Elizabeth Harlow, and Miah Spencer.
The varsity boys 4A-6A race included 316 runners. South's Slade Bost had an impressive run, followed by Brailon Massey, Gable Steward, Colton Fuqua, Ivan Martinez, Trey Riley, and Will McMurry were the top seven runners, with Micheal Tackitt finishing eighth, and Brennan Ratliff following in ninth place.
The junior high high girls event saw 154 young ladies compete. South's top finishers included Harper Rush leading, followed by Riley Kate Easley, Lyndzie Johnson, Anniyala Berry, Jaki Fernandez, Zada Bray and Aubrey Logan
Boys running in the junior high race numbered 146, South's Noah Waldrop ran 12:36, good enough for fourth place, followed by Andres Martinez, Christopher Figueroa, Drayden Way, Traylen Bain, Sheff White, Karson Pettit, and John Hedges.
"I'm so proud of all our runners--most all the junior high boys, who got a new PR," said Coach Helen Bowne. "That's working on goals. We have been working hard to cut our time a little every week."