SPRINGVILLE- Jackson Cook pitched six shutdown innings and Ashton Goggins went 2-3 at the plate to lead the South Pontotoc Cougars to their tenth win of the 2021 campaign on Saturday, taking a 6-1 home victory over the Independence Wildcats.
Cook allowed only one run on three hits and struck out five for the Cats. South banged out six runs on nine hits.
Cook’s command on the mound kept things close until the Cougars found their offensive rhythm.
Jayden Watkins led off with a single to left for the Wildcats, part of his team-leading 2-3 performance on the day. Bryson Davis drove him in with an RBI single to left to get Independence on the board in the top of the first.
In the top of the second South’s Chase Long crushed the first pitch from left-handed starter Watkins for a homer to left, tying the score at one all.
Independence left-fielder Parker Hardison made an outstanding catch, ranging to his right and snagging a deep fly in foul territory for an out. Goggins beat out an infield hit, but the Cougars were unable to bring him home.
McKinley Johnson led off with a single to left to get the Cougars in business in the bottom of the third inning. Chris Fleming was hit by a pitch, and Hunter Bagwell got an infield hit to load the bases with one out. Channing Lackey drove in Johnson and Fleming with a double to left-center, and South led 3-1 heading into the top of the fourth.
Cook struck out the first batter in the top of the fourth with a handcuffing fastball on the inside corner. He fanned two in the inning.
Cougar second baseman Hayes Gregory picked up his pitcher with a defensive gem in the top of the fifth, charging a soft liner, bare-handing it on one hop and throwing to first for the out. Bagwell followed suit in the top of the sixth, as the shortstop retreated into shallow left-center, reeling in what looked like a sure base hit over his right shoulder for an out.
South broke things open in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Rodgers doubled down the left field line. Goggins plated him with a screaming liner to left. Gregory doubled down the left field line to drive in Goggins, and that was all she wrote for Watkins on the mound. The Wildcats handed reliever Ethan Kale the ball with one on and one out, down 5-1.
Johnson added an RBI sacrifice fly to right for the Cougars. Bagwell pitched one inning in relief, striking out two to shut the door on the win.
This was one of five wins over Spring Break for the Cougars, who improved to 10-0 on the year. Last Monday they defeated Hamilton 10-0 and Hickory Flat 16-1. The following day South knocked off Potts Camp 6-4, and Friday night they picked up a 11-4 road win over Calhoun City.