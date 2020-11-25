BOONEVILLE– Rene Martinez notched a hat trick before halftime for South Pontotoc, leading the Cougars to a 4-1 win last Tuesday over Booneville.
“Rene is our only senior forward and he is our best offensive weapon, and he played that way tonight,” said South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vineyard. “We were aggressive tonight and learned from some past mistakes, helping us play more patiently, and it paid off for us.”
Martinez scored at the 16-minute mark to give South a 1-0 lead. Guy Gillespie put a nice ball on goal for Booneville, but it was defended well by the Cougars. Martinez missed his second attempt, putting the ball off the left post, but he found the back of the net in the 29th minute to make it 2-0. Jacob Frasier answered for Booneville and placed a nice ball in the top right corner to make it 2-1. Martinez knocked in his third goal of the half two minutes later to give South a 3-1 lead at the half.
Martinez had two more nice shots early in the second half, but both were defended well by Booneville. Gable Steward put a ball off the left post for South Pontotoc in a nice attempt in the 55th minute. Salvador Diaz scored the Cougars' final goal in the 57th minute off of a corner kick from Martinez to finish off the Blue Devils.
The previous night (Monday, November 16) the Cougars had defeated Tishomingo County 5-3. Martinez had four goals in that contest, with Ezequiel Martinez scoring the other.
Lady Cougars
The Lady Blue Devils knocked off the South girls 7-0. The game was called in the 51st minute, as South Pontotoc had little to no answer for Booneville’s attack. Alex Wilson scored five goals for the Lady Blue Devils, with Mackenzie Dawson and Christine Christian each scoring a goal as well.
“Our girls are getting better,” said South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vineyard. “We were down to twelve players tonight and it was tough out there for us, but we just have to keep on working hard and good things will happen.”