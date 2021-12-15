Rebekah Pilcher and Anna Brooke Sullivan accounted for nearly half the Lady Cougars’ scoring on Dec. 7 in a solid win over the visiting Ripley Lady Tigers, 63-50.
Caroline Cook added 12 in the victory.
The Lady Cougars, (10-1, 2-0) ranked No. 6 in the MHSAA 4A standings, had a commanding lead by the second period, having held the Lady Tigers to single digits in the opening frame. Ripley’s Deshontae Jackson got an offensive putback for a score to give the Lady Tigers 10, but Sullivan answered with a 3-pointer for South, followed by a pair of free-throws from Pilcher to push the Lady Cats ahead by more than double the score, at 32-15.
Maggie Ross took a brisk pass from Pilcher, surveyed the defense, then popped a 3-pointer.
Ripley’s Paris Morgan hit a nice runner in the lane, but South took a comfortable 37-22 lead into halftime.
Sydney Brazil got a nice look inside to Cook for a bucket early in the third period. Pilcher drained a long 3-pointer. Cook played stout defense in the paint, and Maggie Gaspard made the game difficult for Ripley’s offense around the perimeter. That defense helped Pilcher get a steal and carry it coast-to-coast for a bucket and the plus-one, for a 47-34 lead. Coupled with Brazil’s rebounding, the Lady Cougars well-rounded game proved too much for Ripley.
South led 49-34 at the end of three.
Poise on offense along with crisp ball movement, leading to good, clean shots helped the Lady Cougars keep the lead into the final frame.
Morgan Harrison got a bucket for South early in the fourth period. Gaspard, Ross and Pilcher worked the ball around the perimeter in a nifty triangle to run valuable time off the clock. That led to Pilcher being fouled and knocking down a pair of free-throws. The connection of Gaspard to Cook inside for a bucket sealed the win.
Ripley sophomore Alorian Story poured in an impressive 28 points.
Boys
Senior and recent Southwest Community College signee Joe Haze Austin poured in a game-high 21 points, leading the Cougars from Springville (10-2 overall, 2-0 in division) to a narrow win over Ripley, 55-52. Pacey Mathews added 18.
Haze got the scoring going soon after the tip, gathering a loose ball and taking to the bucket. Haze got a nice look inside to Howell for another basket, putting the Cougars on top at the end of a low-scoring first period, 6-5.
Mathews hit a sharp turnaround early in the second frame, and Haze spun into the lane for a pair. The next time down the floor, Haze decided to pull up and show his perimeter game, knocking down a 3-pointer. Jayden Hooker made a nice pass inside to Mathews for a score.
The stingy Cougars’ defense allowed only four Tigers to score in the first half, for a total of 19 points, 9 coming from Tyler Rucker.
Haze wrestled to the floor for a loose ball, retaining possession for South. A rebound just before halftime from Mathews allowed the Cougars to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.
Latrell Vance finished with a team-high 16 for the Tigers in the loss.
Coach Chris Vandiver said after the game he was encouraged but not satisfied.
“I was happy with the way things were going, until we missed the front-end of three, 1-in-1s later in the game,” said Vandiver. “That made it closer than it had to be; that took us from being in really good shape to nearly getting beat. Joe played his best game, even though he was coming off the flu. Bailon handled it well and got us where we needed to be, for the most part. Pacey scored it well. Eli hit a big shot that we needed at the right time, too.”
The South Pontotoc men and women also took home road victories at Houston on Dec. 10, 70-33, and 47-44.
The Lady Cougars forced 21 turnovers in the first half. Maggie Gaspard scored with 12 in the division win. Five of her teammates scored at least six points.
For the men, Joe Haze Austin scored 20 points and hit two free throws with 4 seconds left to top the Toppers.
South was scheduled to play county rivals North Pontotoc last night, and will host Belmont on Friday. The South men are scheduled to play in a tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Dec. 20-22.