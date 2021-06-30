South Pontotoc was a scrappy, competitive team with a very young roster in 2020-21. The Cougars are looking to build on that, starting with their June summer league schedule.
“We lost our two leading scorers, so we have some scoring to replace,” said South head coach Chris Vandiver. “Based on what I’ve seen this summer and just how our players have grown, our expectations are quite a bit higher than they were last year.”
Forward Pacey Mathews made a big impact inside as a freshman. Coach Vandiver expects big things from him in this coming campaign.
“Pacey was one of our leading scorers and our leading rebounder,” Vandiver said. “He has improved dramatically, and he still has a long way to go. So I am really excited about him.”
South has two other key returning starters in seniors Jayden Hooker and Bryce Howell.
“Jayden is shooting the ball really well this summer, the way he is capable of,” Vandiver said.
“Bryce is just a better version of the player he was last year. He plays extremely hard and is a versatile player. He can handle the ball, shoot, rebound it, and play inside some. We will be counting on him a lot too.”
South has gotten a big boost in replacing the lost production with the addition of senior Joe Haze Austin, a transfer from Pontotoc. Austin is a long, athletic player who provides a great deal of versatility.
“He can play all over the floor,” Vandiver said. “He can handle the ball. He is one of the better defenders I’ve seen. He has good size and a good motor, just a good player who can really do it all.”
Junior Brailon Massey is expected to provide the Cougars with an additional ball-handling boost.
“We had some issues with depth at the point guard spot last year,” Vandiver said. “Brailon has really come on, really out of nowhere because he didn’t get a lot of playing time. This year he will play significantly more minutes and be a big part of our rotation.”
Eli Holloway is a sophomore who has logged valuable minutes, and he will also have an expanded role going forward.
The Cougars have several other young players in a 7-deep sophomore class who will need to step up and provide depth.
“There are a bunch of them that didn’t really dress for varsity last year who are going to play,” Vandiver said. “They are all kind of fighting for minutes right now.”
The Cougars have shown the early signs of being a solid club during summer action.
“I’ve been excited with what I’ve seen so far,” coach Vandiver said. “We’ve been really competitive. You can’t read too much into summer because nobody is game-planning and nobody has their entire system in yet, but it is a little bit of an indicator on how the year is going to go. Usually if you are competitive in the summer you are going to be competitive during the season. It’s been a good summer for us, and I think we have reasons to be optimistic.”