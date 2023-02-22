The South Pontotoc Cougars ended their season on Feb. 14 with a very close loss to visiting West Lauderdale, 61-60. South finished 25-7 on the season.
Nash Guerin nailed a 3-pointer in the first quarter, as did Pacey Matthews. Pacey had a team high 26 points, 9 of which came in the opening frame. Latravian Ware and Brailon Walls added scores in a dominant quarter for the Cougars, in which they outscored West Lauderdale 19-9.
West Lauderdale’s KP Peoples found his shooting stroke in the second quarter, however, nailing a 3-pointer as part of a 9-point quarter and a game high 31 points. Guerin and Walls each added 3-pointers in the second period, and Matthews poured in 8 more points, as South led 37-24 at the half.
West Lauderdale flipped the page in the second half, outscoring South in both of the closing frames. Xavier Butler scored 6 points in the third, and Peoples added 9. South’s top scorer in the third was Walls, with 6. South led 49-41 at the end of the third.
A 20-point fourth quarter, in which West Lauderdale outpaced the Cougars by 9 points, proved the difference. West Lauderdale’s Que Barlee and Peoples both hit 3-pointers (People’s had 8 in the frame). Brailon Walls had 6 points in the fourth for the Cougars.
Afterwards, South Pontotoc Coach Chris Vandiver said he was proud of his team. “We are disappointed in the way the season ended, but we are proud of the year we had,” said Vandiver. We should have a solid base to build off of for next season. We lose a really good player, in Brailon Walls, who won 47 games as a 2-year starting point guard. He will be very hard to replace. We need to get bigger and stronger in the off season and we could be looking at a special year coming.”
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&