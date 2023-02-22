Brailon Walls

South Pontotoc senior point guard Brailon Walls in action earlier this season. He scored 13 in the Cougars' round one playoff loss to West Lauderdale on Feb. 14. 

 By Steve Montgomery

The South Pontotoc Cougars ended their season on Feb. 14 with a very close loss to visiting West Lauderdale, 61-60. South finished 25-7 on the season.

