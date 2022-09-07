Ashton Matthews and Hadden Ward

South Pontotoc defensive backs Ashton Matthews, left, and Hadden Ward ready for a snap in the Cougars' hardly contested 34-21 loss at Choctaw Central last Friday. The 0-2 Cougars travel to Marshall Academy this Friday. 

 Courtesy Ward

Another standout defensive performance from senior defensive back Junior Cage, and a solid second start under center for sophomore quarterback Jackson Harmon wasn't quite enough on the road last Friday, as the South Pontotoc Cougars dropped a scrappy game at Choctaw County, 34-21. 

