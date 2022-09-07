South Pontotoc defensive backs Ashton Matthews, left, and Hadden Ward ready for a snap in the Cougars' hardly contested 34-21 loss at Choctaw Central last Friday. The 0-2 Cougars travel to Marshall Academy this Friday.
Another standout defensive performance from senior defensive back Junior Cage, and a solid second start under center for sophomore quarterback Jackson Harmon wasn't quite enough on the road last Friday, as the South Pontotoc Cougars dropped a scrappy game at Choctaw County, 34-21.
Cage racked up 11 tackles and an interception (senior Trace Ash added another INT, to close the first half), and Harmon threw for one touchdown and rushed for another, but the Cats came up just short to the Chargers.
"We came out flat, but I challenged them at halftime, and our guys repsonded," said Coach Rod Cook, whose Cougars scored all their points in an impressive third quarter.
The Cougars' onside kick to start the second half, (a la the New Orleans Saints verses the Indianapolis Colts, in Super Bowl XLIV) caught Choctaw County offguard and set up the boys from Springville in good position. Daltin Kelly made some nifty runs to set up a 10-yard TD run from Braxton Morphis.
Harmon was 10/23 passing on the evening, for 184 yards. Jackson Rodgers had an excpetinal night catching the football, reeling in 4 catches for 133 yards (and 1 50-yard TD). Bennett Mayor also had a pair of grabs for 20 yards.
The Cougars' ground wasn't as crisp, scratching and clawing, running the ball 25 times for 95 total yards. Their leading rusher was sophomore Daltin Kelly, who picked up 22 yards on 7 carries. Junior back Braxton Morphis added 14 yards on 7 carries, including a touchdown.
"We practiced hard last week, and we put it to the kids straight, about out performance," said Cook, shortly after practice on Monday. "We saw some good things Friday night, and we're encouraged about going forward."
