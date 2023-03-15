The South Pontotoc Cougars defeated Houston 7-0 on March 7 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Trace Ash got the final K to end the contest.
The Cougars secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fifth inning. Jackson Rodgers and Eli Holloway all drove in runs in the frame.
South Pontotoc Coach Jeff Harmon said the keys to early season success have been throwing strikes and playing sound defense.
"We've been pitching well, pitching by committee, with Jackson (Harmon), Hunter (Bagwell), and Trace (Ash), and we've been fielding the ball well," said Harmon. "Our hitting is not where we'd like it to be, but we're hoping to improve that."
South Pontotoc got things started in the first inning, scoring one run on a stolen base.
One bright spot for Houston was a single by Rob Hancock in the third inning.
Jackson Harmon was the winning pitcher for South Pontotoc. The lefty went six innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out nine. Ash threw one inning in relief. Ash recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Steele Brooks led things off on the mound for Houston. Brooks surrendered six runs on three hits over four innings, striking out nine. Cameron Kilgore and Jonathan Childress entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.
The Cougars hit two home runs in the game. Ashton Matthews had a long ball in the third inning. Rodgers went yard in the fifth inning.
Matthews led South with two hits in four at bats. The Cougars stole five bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Hunter Bagwell led the way with two.
Hancock went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Houston in hits.
South Pontotoc 2, Vardaman 0
Hunter Bagwell didn't allow a single run as South Pontotoc defeated Vardaman 2-0. Bagwell allowed just one hit.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Bagwell struck out 12, while Vardaman pitchers sat down eight.
The Cougars got on the board in the second inning when Jackson Harmon reached on a dropped third strike.
A single by Justyn Gordon in the second inning was a positive for Vardaman.
Bagwell earned the win for South Pontotoc. The righty surrendered zero runs on one hit over seven innings, striking out 12.
Chipper Moore toed the rubber for Vardaman. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking one. Bentley Hamilton threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jackson Rodgers, Ashton Matthews, Harmon, and Bagwell each managed one hit to lead South Pontotoc. South Pontotoc didn't commit a single error in the field. Shay Johnson had 13 chances in the field, the most on the team.
Gordon went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Vardaman in hits.
