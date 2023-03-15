The South Pontotoc Cougars led the whole game, surrendered their lead in the sixth, then surged back to win in the bottom of the frame, taking a division win over Houston on Friday 8-6.
The Cougars banged out 10 hits in the game, with Hayes Gregory adding a three-run homer in the second inning.
Picking up action in the first, starter Hunter Bagwell got a pair of strikeouts and a comebacker to make a 13-pitch opening frame pain free.
Hayes Gregory was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first. That put the go-ahead run on base against Houston starter Button Lakes. A single up the middle by Bagwell, a pop sacrifice by Ashton Matthews, and an RBI single by Shay Johnon had the Cougars playing solid, station-to-station offensive baseball and taking a 2-0 lead.
Houston’s Will Echoles was hit by a pitch to put the leadoff man aboard in the top of the second inning. Eli Holloway made a solid snag at third base and got the runner at second base for the force. However, another base-on-balls led to an RBI infield single and Houston’s first run.
Holloway led off the bottom of the second with a single to right, Trace Ash reached on an error, and that put ducks on the pond for Gregory’s three-run blast, over the 325 sign in left-center.
Houston had a big inning in the top of the third. They loaded the bases with nobody out. South Pontotoc catcher Shay Johnson made a couple of nice blocks on balls in the dirt to save a run. Houston would eventually plate three in the inning,helped by RBI singles from Will Echoles, Button Lakes, and Cason Moss. Jackson Rodgers made an outstanding defensive play in right field. He reeled in a moderately deep popup, set his feet, and made a strong throw to the plate to prevent the runner from tagging at third. Another defensive gem, a 6-4-3 double play (Hayes Gregory, to Cole Chrestman, to Ashton Matthews) got Bagwell out of the inning without further damage. A Houston error in the bottom of the sixth helped South come back for the win.
Bagwell went five innings on the mound for South. He gave up four runs on three hits. Jackson Rodgers wound up with the win, giving up two runs on one hit over an inning pitched. Trace Ash got the save.
Gregory, Johnson and Bagwell all had multiple hits for the Cougars.
The Cougars improved to 7-1 with the win, and Coach Jeff Harmon said he was reasonably pleased so far, attributing the good run to sound defense and simply throwing strikes and not issuing too many free passes on the mound.
