Hayes Gregory

South Pontotoc short-stop Hayes Gregory fires to first in an 8-6 win over Houston on Friday. Gregory hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The South Pontotoc Cougars led the whole game, surrendered their lead in the sixth, then surged back to win in the bottom of the frame, taking a division win over Houston on Friday 8-6.

galen.holley@djournal.com

