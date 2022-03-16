The South Pontotoc Cougars got their bats cracking in the middle innings last Friday to outlast their division rivals from Chickasaw County, taking the matchup 7-3 over Houston.
Steele Brooks was on the mound for Houston. He ran into trouble early when South’s Hayes Gregory singled on a full count to plate the first Cougar run.
Jackson Rodgers drove in Trace Ash with a sacrifice fly and South was out to 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
Good base running coupled with Cougar miscues opened the door for the Toppers to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Tucker Nabors beat out a bunt, then Cougar starter Trace Ash hit Martavious Parker with a pitch. Nabors eventually scored on a Cougar error, and Parker stole home to knot the game at 2.
Brooks pitched around a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth, and senior outfielder Hoyt Smith tracked down a deep drive to center to pick up his pitcher and get the Toppers out of the inning.
Houston’s Adam Smith executed a good piece of two-out hitting in the bottom of the fourth, taking what Ash gave him and shooting a solid single to the opposite field, but the Toppers were unable to cash in.
A pair of leadoff walks led to the Cougars breaking things open in the top of the fifth. An infield single by Hunter Bagwell broke the tie and pushed South into the lead to stay. An opposite field single by Jackson Rodgers plated the fourth Cougar run. That was all for Brooks, and Smith took the hill in relief.
Smith inherited runners on first and third with nobody out. Chase Long nailed a sacrifice fly to drive in South’s fifth run. The Toppers turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Rob Hancock was hit by a pitch to start the Houston fifth. Nabors moved pinch runner Jonathan Murphree to second with a sacrifice bunt, then Murphree stole third. On a full count with two out lefty Hoyt Smith reached up and tomahawked a pitch into left to plate Murphree and pull the Toppers closer at 7-3. That was as close as they got.
Bagwell beat out an infield hit in the bottom of the sixth. He stole second, then a Houston error put runners at second and third with one out. Senior Chase Long cracked a loud single down the left-field line to pick up a pair of RBIs and a 7-3 Cougar lead.
Big Jackson Harmon took the mound in relief for the Cats. The 6’2, 200-pound pitcher had the luxury of a four-run lead so he didn’t mess around, going straight to work filling up the strike zone. He sat down the first Houston batter he faced with a big, sweeping curveball. Harmon hit a bump, issuing a free pass to Nabors, then Martavious Parker worked a strong at-bat, eventually drawing a walk. A nifty scoop and throw by Hayes Gregory at second base notched the second out, and Harmon ended the game by hanging his second K in the scorebook.
Houston’s Steele Brooks went four innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six. Adam Smith threw three innings in relief.
Ash got the win for South. He allowed three hits and three runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Bagwell led the Cougars at the plate with a 3-3 performance. Through 11 games the senior is hitting .458 with a homer and 7 RBIs, along with 7 stolen bases. Jackson Rodgers is hitting .441 with 9 RBIs and 15 hits. As a team the Cougars are hitting .345 with 4 homers and 91 runs scored, along with 34 stolen bases.
South also defeated Houston 10-2 earlier in the week. Hunter Bagwell struck out an impressive 12 hitters in the win. Chase Long was 2-2 at the plate.
Coach Jeff Harmon said he was reasonably well pleased with what he’d seen so far this season from his 7-4 Cougars (2-0 in division play) but consistency would be the key going forward.
“We’ve been a little inconsistent throughout the lineup so far, but playing the games and the competition that we’ve faced has helped us,” said Harmon. The Cougars narrowly lost a slugfest to perennial powerhouse Tupelo on Feb. 19, 10-12, and although they couldn’t muster much offense, they fought hard against defending 5A state champion Saltillo as well, two games against some of the premier programs in north Mississippi.
“Getting two division wins to start the season is certainly a good thing,” said Harmon. “Right now, I don’t think that we’re playing our best. Our pitching and hitting have been good at times, but consistency is the key. There’s room for improvement, and we just have to keep working hard.”
Next up the Cougars have a pair of division games against New Albany, traveling there on Mar. 22, and facing the Bulldogs in Springville on March 25.