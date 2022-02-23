The Souh Pontotoc Cougars baseball team split a pair of games at a jamboree on Feb 12 before locking horns with two of the better teams in north Mississippi, Saltillo and Tupelo.
South kicked off their season at the Houston Jamboree on Feb 12, first taking on the East Webster Wolverines followed by the Amory Panthers.
The Cougars fell 5-10 to the Wolverines in game one. The Cougars put up one run in the first, but the Wolverines put up two to start on top. After a scoreless second inning, both teams put up two runs each in the third leaving the score at 3-4 heading into the final inning. At the top of the fourth the Cougars were on top 5-4, but a strong inning in the bottom of the fourth for the Wolverines resulted in six runs leaving the final score at 5-10. The Cougars cycled through three pitchers with appearances from Ethan Self, Ashton Matthews, and Jackson Rodgers. The Cougars had four hits, with Hunter Bagwell leading the way with two and one each for Self and Rodgers. Trace Ash and Bagwell shared the lead in runs with two each, followed by one for Self.
In game two, the Cougars took an 8-3 victory over the Panthers. A strong bottom of the first for the Cougars resulted in an early 6-1 lead. Both teams put up two in the second with a scoreless third and fourth innings leaving the 8-3 score from the second as the final score. The Cougars utilized three pitchers with appearances from Ash, Bagwell, and Jackson Harmon.
The Cougars put up five hits against the Panthers, two from Rodgers and one each from Bagwell, Asthon Goggins, and Shay Johnson. The Cougars brought in eight runs with Rodgers and Goggins crossing home twice, while Bennett Mayo, Bagwell, Matthews, and Ethan Self made it round once.
The Cougars lost to Tupelo 12-10 on Feb. 19, on the final play of the game. The game was tied at 10 with Tupelo batting in the bottom of the seventh when Mason Morris homered on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs.
South Pontotoc fell behind by six runs in the fourth inning, but then tried to fight back. The Cougars scored nine runs in the failed comeback. Hunter Bagwell, Jackson Rodgers, Chase Long, Ashton Matthews, Bennett Mayo, and Shay Johnson came through with RBIs to lead the rally.
The Cougars opened the scoring in the first inning. Rodgers singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Tupelo scored three runs in the fourth inning, driven by RBIS from Morris and Patrick Helms.
McClain Ray led things off on the pitcher's mound for Tupelo. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out nine and walking one.
Bagwell started the game for South. He surrendered four runs on three hits over three innings, striking out seven. Trace Ash and Jackson Harmon entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one and one-third innings respectively.
The Cougars banged out 11 hits. Bagwell, Long, and Rodgers all had multiple hits. Bagwell led at the plate, going 4-5.
Reece Helms went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Tupelo in hits.
South also lost 10-0 to Saltillo. Jackson Rodgers started. He lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out one. Ashton Matthews and Corder Buckner entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and one-third of an inning respectively.