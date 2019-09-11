SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc picked up its first win of the season by defeating Aberdeen 24-20 at home on Friday night. It was the Cougars fourth straight win over the Bulldogs dating back to 2016.
“The kids played hard all four quarters and we had some big mistakes in the second half, but luckily we kept our heads down and pulled it out,” said South head coach Rod Cook. “That turnover was a big play for us."
South Pontotoc (1-2) broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter when Noah Fleming nailed a 26-yard field goal to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead. Cougar linebacker Gary Griffin sacked Aberdeen quarterback C.J. Arnold, and he fumbled to give the Cougars the ball. South then extended their lead to 10-0 when Clayton Heatherly hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception from Eli Allen. The Cougar defense stepped up minutes later when Chase Long sacked Arnold to force Aberdeen to punt with a little over a minute to go in the half. The Cougars then drove to the 22 yard line with three seconds left, and Allen and Heatherly connected again for a touchdown to give South Pontotoc a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Aberdeen (1-2) scored on their first two possessions in the second half- the first an 88-yard touchdown from Arnold to Isaac Watson and the second a 77-yard run by Jermaine Strong- to cut the Cougar lead to 17-14. The Cougars punted with around four minutes left in the third quarter and downed the punt on the 4 yard line. Three plays later Heatherly sacked Arnold in the end zone, causing him to fumble, and Long picked it up for the touchdown to swing the momentum and extend the Cougar lead to 24-14. Aberdeen was not finished and made things interesting when they scored with six minutes to go in the game to make it 24-20, but South Pontotoc defense put their heads down and forced a turnover on downs to finish off Aberdeen.
“Our defense stepped up and did a real good job tonight,” Cook said. “We have to enjoy this one and come back to work on Monday and keep getting better.”
Cody Stutsy finished with 74 yards from scrimmage. Clayton Heatherly hauled in 2 catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and Eli Allen threw for 63 yards and two scores for South Pontotoc. The Cougar defense sacked Aberdeen six times for minus-49 yards, forced and recovered two fumbles and forced a huge turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. South Pontotoc will travel to face North Pontotoc Friday in the annual Horton Trophy Game.