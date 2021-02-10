HOULKA- Hunter Bagwell poured in a game-high 22 points on Friday, including going 6 for 7 at the free throw line, as the South Pontotoc Cougars soundly defeated the Wildcats of Houlka 49-27.
Pacey Mathews got a friendly roll to make good on his opening shot, getting the Cougars on the board. Bagwell cut inside for a bucket. Bryce Howell dished inside to Mathews for another score, part of his eight points.
Jayden Hooker added a 3-pointer on his way to 10 points in the contest. Jarell Hamilton, who led Houlka with 13 points, and CJ Turner hit baskets for the Wildcats. The score was tied at nine at the end of the first period.
Eli Holloway got good position and took a charge for the Cougars midway through the second frame. Bagwell knocked down a 3-pointer. He then made a nifty spin and bucket, drawing a foul and converting the plus-one for a 15-9 lead. Nemo Flemings hit a 3-pointer for the Wildcats.
Hooker made a good assist to Bagwell inside for a bucket and another plus-one. After the Cougars held for the final shot Stroud Mills made a sharp bounce pass inside to Bagwell for a score and a plus-one, and South led 21-12 at the half.
Hooker made a sharp pass to Mathews for the Cougars’ first score of the third period. Another score from Hooker and pair of free throws from Mills gave South a 26-14 lead.
Nathan Coker hit a nifty pull-up jumper for the Wildcats, followed by a basket from Nick Buchanan and an offensive putback from Neal Moore. South led 34-19 headed into the final frame.
Bagwell and Bryce Howell teamed up for a pair of back-to-back buckets, each giving an assist to the other. Holloway nabbed a steal that allowed the Cougars to burn a lot of clock. Clayton Heatherly made good on a pair of free throws, and Brailon Massey took a good charge to thwart a Wildcat shot attempt. A 3-pointer from Hooker and a pair of free throws from Mills helped seal the win.