MOOREVILLE- Running back Quay Scott tore off several long runs, including two touchdowns, and the defense swarmed the ball as the South Pontotoc Cougars knocked off some winter rust and tuned up in a spring game against the Mooreville Troopers on Friday.
The Cougars traveled to Lee County for the exhibition matchup, with each team taking 60 offensive snaps. Coaches were allowed on the field to instruct their players in an environment more akin to a full-pads practice than hardline competition.
Scott opened the game with a 15-yard run off right tackle.
Larkin Gillespie helped open a big gap for quarterback Clayton Heatherly to get get good yardage on the ensuing possession. Ashton Goggins made a nice tackle for no gain on the right edge then Trace Ash pulled down an interception for the Cats.
Cody Stutsy busted a big gain running behind the right side of the offensive line. Quarterback Gabe Ruth rolled to his right and hit Chase Long in the flat, and the big man rumbled for 15 yards. Scott broke another first-down off right tackle.
Mooreville quarterback Aden Patterson had a big game, once hitting a 30-yard strike down the left sideline. He followed that with a crisp, inside slant to Caleb Holladay for a 10-yard gain.
South's Aiden Spinkle picked up 10 yards running behind the right side of the offensive line. Gillespie continued picking up good blocks, helping clear a path for Long to gain a hard-fought six yards. Scott then broke a 30-yard TD off the left side. Defensive back Tristan Keith nabbed an interception on a tip ball for the Cougars.
The connection of Patterson to Holladay hooked up again for the Troopers, completing another deep ball down the right sideline for a big gain.
Colton Henderson picked up strong blocks to help spring Scott off the right side for a 20-yard touchdown.