SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc (12-4) opened division play with an impressive 8-2 win over the Itawamba AHS Indians last Monday. Cougar starter Jackson Cook threw four innings of two-run ball and struck out four. Hunter Bagwell picked up a three-inning save for the Cougars. He struck out four and allowed only one hit.
“Cook did a really good job tonight turning in a solid four innings for us,” said South Pontotoc coach Jeff Harmon. “Then Hunter comes in and does what he does best and filled up the strike zone for us.”
South Pontotoc jumped on Indians starting pitcher Stone Collier early and often. The Cougars scored on a three-error play in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. An Isaac Smith single tied the game for Itawamba AHS in the top of the second.
Channing Lackey drove in Chris Fleming and Hunter Bagwell in the bottom of the third to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead. Isaac Smith hit an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to one. In the bottom half of the inning Chris Fleming extended the Cougar lead with an RBI double to make it 4-2.
In the fifth inning Hayes Gregory drove in Channing Lackey, and Bennett Mayo drove in Trace Ash to make it 6-2. Jackson Rodgers hit a two-run double in the sixth to finish off Itawamba 8-2.
Bagwell, Chase Long and Hayes Gregory collected two hits apiece, and Jackson Rodgers finished with two RBI for the Cougars.
“Stone Collier is a really good player and a difference maker for them,” said coach Harmon. “I thought Channing Lackey and Bennett Mayo had big hits for us, and they really turned the momentum our way.”
In the second game of the series South fell 2-1 to Itawamba AHS on the road Friday, managing only three hits against Cooper Waddle, who struck out 12, and Collier.