NEW ALBANY- The South Pontotoc Cougars fought back from a big early deficit against New Albany last Tuesday but ultimately could not complete the comeback, falling 66-56.
New Albany got off to a fast start with 3-pointers from Chris Carter and Braden Shettles. Carter then hit a floater. After Pacey Mathews got South on the board with a driving layup, Shettles drilled a second 3-pointer to make it 11-2. South’s Braydon Gazaway completed a 3-point play before Cayden Howell got to the foul line and made both shots for New Albany. Mathews hit a hook shot, and Gazaway had another 3-point play off of an offensive rebound on the next trip downcourt to cut it to 13-10. New Albany led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter after a putback from Emanuel Tucker.
Despite the opening quarter scoring spurt from the Cougars, the Bulldogs took firm control in the second. Shettles made a 3-pointer, followed by a trey from Dee Johnson. Johnson then took over, following that up with a steal and runner as well as two more 3-pointers. Carter blocked a shot for New Albany, which led to a basket by Issac Gilbert on the other end that pushed the Bulldog lead to 33-12. A spin move bucket by Mathews and a pair of Gazaway free throws made it a 33-16 game at the half.
Baskets from Eli Holloway, Nash Guerin, Brailon Walls and Gazaway helped the Cougars match the Bulldogs in the third, but they were not able to make a significant dent in the lead until late in the quarter. Mathews drained a fall-away jump shot, and Walls banked in a jumper near the buzzer to make it 44-32 at the start of the fourth.
After New Albany scored the first five to briefly stretch the lead back to 17, Gazaway hit a three and Mathews drove for a finger roll. Walls then connected from downtown to get South within 10 at 49-40 with 3:52 left. New Albany was up by 10 with two minutes left before 3-pointers from Gazaway and Eli Holloway, as well as a driving layup by Mathews, cut it to 58-53 with less than a minute to play. However, the comeback came up just short. Shettles made two free throws for the Bulldogs, and a turnover led to a basket by Howell that put New Albany up 9. Another three from Mathews made it a 6-point game with 19 seconds left, but the Bulldogs were able to close out the win.
Gazaway paced the Cougars with 24 points, while Mathews finished with 18.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&