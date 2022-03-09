A surge of late hitting and an outstanding pitching performance by Jackson Rodgers catapulted the South Pontotoc Cougars to a 12-3 win over Bruce on Saturday.
Rodgers went six innings giving up three runs on only three hits and striking out seven. He held the Trojan offense in check long enough for the Cougars to ignite their hitting, and homers from Hunter Bagwell and Bennett Mayo cemented a late inning rally.
Rodgers surrendered a leadoff, two-strike single to Bruce’s Tatum Turner, but he righted the ship, notching a strikeout and a pair of weak contacts to get out of the inning.
The Cougars returned the favor in the bottom of the frame, however, as they were unable to capitalize on having the first two men on base with nobody out against pitcher Jayke Logan.
The Trojans again got the leadoff hitter aboard in the top of the second, by way of a single from Tyler Lino, but Rodgers hung another K in the scorebook, and with a pair of popups the threat was squelched.
Seven balls in a row from Logan set the stage for the Cougars’ first run. Mayo drew a four-pitch walk, then Trace Ash took pitches until Logan managed a strike. Ash then cracked a 3-1 fastball into left to plate Mayo for a 1-0 lead.
Logan notched a pair of strikeouts to prevent the Cougars from sustaining any momentum in the top of the third, but his pitch count was rising quickly.
Bruce regained the lead in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer from Austin Plunk, but Rodgers’ defense quickly picked him up, as Bagwell made a couple of defensive gems at short, gunning down runners at first with strong throws from deep in the hole, and the damage was contained.
Hayes Gregory and Drew Tutor drew walks in front of Bagwell in the bottom of the fourth, and the short-stop blasted a homer to left, putting the Cats out front to stay.
Gregory ripped a two-out single in the top of the fifth, then Mayo singled, followed by another RBI hit for Tutor. South led 7-3 headed into the sixth.
Caiden Tunnel took the mound in relief for the Trojans, but the Cougars were no kinder to him. Three consecutive hits from Rodgers, Ashton Mathews, and Hayes Gregory set up Mayo’s three-run blast, and the Cats cruised to a win.
The Cougars are 5-4 on the season as they head into division play this week.