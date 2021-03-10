SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc (7-0) defeated the New Albany Bulldogs 13-4 on the diamond last Thursday. The Cougars were patient at the plate all evening and used timely hitting to take advantage of eleven walks and four hit batters by the Bulldogs.
“Our approach tonight was to not swing at any bad pitches. They had some trouble finding the zone, and we were able to jump out early,” said South Pontotoc coach Jeff Harmon. “Jackson Rodgers had a big two-out hit and Ashton (Goggins) followed him with a bomb, and that was big for us in the fifth inning.”
Rodgers and Goggins both finished with three hits, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. McKinley Johnson finished with two hits and three RBI for the Cougars.
“I thought it was a great overall team win tonight,” said coach Harmon. “I thought our pitching was good with Cook starting off good and (Hunter) Bagwell coming in and closing it out really strong for us.”
Jackson Cook struck out two while picking up the win for South Pontotoc. Bagwell struck out five in three innings of relief. The Cougars stole five bases.
The Bulldogs walked six Cougars in the first inning and walked in four runs. Channing Lackey singled in a run on a line drive as well to help the Cougars take a 6-0 lead.
New Albany added a run in the top of the second inning, and McKinley Johnson hit a three-run single in the bottom half of the inning to make it 9-1. The Bulldogs added another run in the third and two in the fourth to make it 9-4. Rodgers and Goggins did their damage in the fifth to stretch the Cougars lead back out to 13-4 and put the game out of reach.
South later picked up two more wins on the week. On Friday night the Cougars routed Houlka 19-0. Goggins paced the team at the plate, going 3-4 with 4 RBI. Lackey and Bagwell each finished 2-3 with 2 RBI. Eli Allen was the winning pitcher.
On Saturday South picked another convincing win, rolling past Water Valley 13-1. Chris Fleming, Lackey, Rodgers, and Johnson all had multi-hit games, while Rodgers went the entire way (four innings) on the mound, allowing two hits.