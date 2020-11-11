NETTLETON – The South Pontotoc Cougars boys soccer team had little trouble on Thursday, routing the Nettleton Tigers on the road 9-0.
The Cougars came out roaring as Gable Steward showed off some nifty footwork and booted it into the net to get South rolling 1-0. Rene Martinez made a pinpoint pass to Noah Fleming, who nailed the second goal, and South never looked back.
Salvador Diaz added a goal at the 30-minute mark. Rene Martinez dribbled the ball most of the length of the field on a breakaway, and with a quick crossover bypassed the last defender and knocked it through to make the score 4-0.
Diaz wove his way through the Tiger defense and turned defenders in circles with his footwork before driving a strong kick into the net for a 5-0 lead. Rene Martinez fielded a side throw-in and took it for a score, and with 13 minutes to play in the first half, the Cougars held a 6-0 lead.
The Cougars cruised to victory 9-0.
In girls’ action the Lady Cougars fell 7-0.