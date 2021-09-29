IUKA- The South Pontotoc Cougars dominated Tishomingo County from start to finish Friday night, rolling to a 70-14 win in their final non-division matchup.
Tishomingo County had one of their few sustained drives on the first possession, reaching the South 25 yard line before Chase Long came up with a sack on 4th down. The very next snap Joe Haze Austin beat man coverage, and Clayton Heatherly found him down the home sidelines for a 66-yard touchdown. Noah Fleming added the extra point, and South led 7-0 with 5:15 left in the first.
With the Braves facing a 3rd and long, Heatherly intercepted a pass for the Cougars to give them the ball on the Tishomingo County 34. Braxton Morphis ran for 11 yards on 3rd down before ripping off a 22-yard TD run.
Tishomingo County then proceeded to self-destruct, with the Cougars taking full advantage. The Braves lost fumbles on their next two snaps, and South only needed three offensive plays to put up two more touchdowns and push the lead to 28-0. Morphis scored again from 21 yards out, and Chase Long broke free for a 45-yard TD.
Early in the second quarter, one of what had been a number of botched snaps for Tishomingo County was fallen on by a Braves player in their end zone for a Cougar safety. After the ensuing kickoff South began a 77-yard scoring drive, keyed by a 32-yard catch by Austin. Long hauled in a swing pass and rumbled 26 yards for a touchdown, bouncing off and running through tacklers for the final 10 yards. Fleming made it 37-0 with a PAT.
Long followed the TD with his second sack of the night on the defensive side of the ball, putting Tishomingo County behind the chains and helping force a three-and-out. Cody Stutsy would break through the Brave defense and race 60 yards to the end zone with 2:16 remaining in the second quarter, extending the lead to 44-0 at halftime.
South’s scoring did not let up in the second half. Tishomingo County finally got on the board by way of a 65-yard TD pass from Chandler Williams to Blake Counce, but the Cougars answered right back with a 79-yard touchdown catch by Stutsy.
Kenneth Waters jumped on a Tishomingo County fumble, leading to a 14-yard touchdown scamper from Trace Ash that made it 58-7 at the 6:47 mark of the third.
South added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Daltin Kelly broke free for a 69-yard score. J.C. Silver later recovered a fumble, Tishomingo County’s sixth turnover on the night. That set up a third TD from Stutsy on a 15-yard run, pushing the margin to the final of 70-14.
South travels to Houston for their Division 2-4A opener on Friday.