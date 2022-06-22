BRUCE- South Pontotoc baseball split a pair of games with Calhoun City and Vardaman last Thursday in Bruce, as part of regional action for the NEMCABB (Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball) Summer Tournament.
The Cougars opened up with a matchup against Calhoun City in the middle of a scorching Mississippi afternoon. South rode a big opening inning to a 14-4 win.
Trace Ash scored the game’s opening run on a passed ball after stealing both second and third base. Jackson Harmon had an RBI single, and a Wildcat error on a ground ball from Eli Holloway allowed two more runs to score. Holloway stole third before coming home on a double from Bennett Mayo. Another Calhoun City miscue on a ground ball from Corder Buckner brought home Mayo. Tristan Bone then grounded out to drive in Buckner and extend the South lead to 7-0.
Calhoun City managed a lone run in the bottom of the 1st before the Cougars tacked onto their lead in the 2nd. Catcher Shay Johnson led off with a line drive single to center, and Ashton Matthews followed by roping a base hit down the third base line to put runners on the corners. An errant pick off throw to first scored another South run. A fly ball off the bat of Harmon was dropped, and Holloway drew a walk to load the bases. Mayo plated Matthews with an RBI sacrifice fly. One batter later courtesy runner Eli Faulkner made it 10-1 when he raced home on a passed ball.
South’s momentum slowed somewhat in the next couple of innings. The Wildcats plated 3 runs on 3 hits in the bottom of the 3rd to cut it to 10-4, and the Cougars loaded the bases in the 4th only to push across one run, with Buckner coming up with an RBI sacrifice fly. Harmon had started on the mound and pitched effectively for the Cougars, but Hayes Gregory relieved him and fanned three in the bottom of the 4th. In the top of the 5th Gregory was hit by a pitch with one out, followed by walks to Dalton Tutor and Matthews. Isaiah Stuto, running for Gregory, scored on a passed ball, and Harmon ended the game with a two-run double that made it 14-4.
Later that evening against Vardaman, the Cougars dropped a close one after the Rams rallied to win. South loaded the bases in the 1st before Hayes Gregory scored on a wild pitch. A walk loaded them back up, but a strikeout and force out at home ended the inning.
In the bottom of the 2nd Vardaman got an RBI single from Josh Jenkins to tie things up. Trace Ash drew a walk to start the Cougar 3rd. After taking second on a wild pitch, he scored when an attempted throw out of a steal of 3rd sailed into left field. Matthews would later ground out to drive home Gregory to make it 3-1.
Mayo doubled to left to lead off the 4th and scored on a groundout from Bone, extending the Cougar lead to 4-1. That lead would quickly evaporate in the bottom of the frame, with miscues helping the Rams score three to tie it up 4-4. South had a chance to score in the top of the 5th, which ended with a runner thrown out at the plate. Vardaman would take advantage. Chipper Moore led off the bottom of the 5th with a triple into the right centerfield gap. He then scored on a base hit for the walk-off 5-4 victory (due to time limit).