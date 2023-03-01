SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc’s bats racked up 12 hits against Eupora on Saturday, as the Cougars defeated the visiting Eagles 14-4.
After pitcher Ashton Matthews set Eupora down in order to start the contest, South (3-0) grabbed the momentum in the bottom of the 1st. Hayes Gregory led off with a walk, followed by singles from Hunter Bagwell and Jackson Rodgers that loaded the bases. Matthews then singled into the left field corner to plate two. Shay Johnson drove a pitch over the right fielder’s head to drive home Rodgers and courtesy runner Eli Holloway, extending the lead to 4-0.
After another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 2nd, Gregory and Bagwell both drew walks to force a pitching change for the Eagles. After they advanced on a groundout by Rodgers, both Gregory and Bagwell scored on wild pitches during an at-bat by Matthews. Later in the frame Bennett Mayo put the Cougars up 7-0 with a two-out RBI single.
Eupora got on the board with an RBI single from Jude Hawkins in the top of the 3rd. The Eagles continued to chip away in the top of the 4th. After a hit batsman and an error, Austin Britt stole second base, which allowed Peyton Allred to score from third. With the bases loaded, Ty Murphy had a 2-run single to cut it to 7-4. Trace Ash then entered on the mound for South and struck out Hawkins looking to strand a runner on third base.
Ash would hold Eupora scoreless the rest of the game, while the offense picked back up for the Cougars. Johnson and Holloway drew walks in the bottom of the 4th before Mayo had an infield single to load the bases. Corder Buckner grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home a run, and Holloway would score on a wild pitch to make it 9-4.
South added two more runs in the 5th. Bagwell singled to lead off the frame and scored on a base hit by Matthews. Matthews later scored another run via a wild pitch, the Cougars’ fourth of the game.
Buckner walked to start the Cougars’ bottom of the 6th. Ash then dropped down a bunt single. After an out, Hunter Bagwell stepped up to the plate and smashed a 3-run homer over the left field wall to put South up 14-4 and end the game via run-rule.
Bagwell finished 3-4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI for the Cougars. Matthews was 2-3 with 3 RBI, while Rodgers and Mayo also had two-hit games.
In other South baseball action, the Cougars lost to Oxford, 2-1, beat TCPS 10-0, and beat Houlka 21-0.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.