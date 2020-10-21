PONTOTOC– Cherry Creek Orchards hosted the Pontotoc Invitational last Saturday, and the South Pontotoc cross country teams competed. It was a perfect day for a meet, and South had good showings running with teams from 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications. Pontotoc's meet gave awards by individual classification.
For the girls meet South Pontotoc finished fourth in the 4A classification. Ella Easterling was the top runner for the Lady Cougars as she finished in 6th place. The remainder of the South’s seven runners were Elizabeth Harlow (27th), Leah Montgomery (29th), Maggie Ross (36th), Savanna Ray (37th), Harlee Gillespie (44th) and Faith Pannell (45th). In the girls junior high race, which was increased to 5K distance, Macy Bain finished 2nd overall, while Kendall Long finished 20th.
“South is really turning up the heat with Macy finishing in 2nd in the JV race and will be moving up to varsity (for the region championship meet) with Kendall Long, Aberee Simmons, Yadhira Martinez and Haley Hamm," said South Pontotoc XC coach Helen Bowen. “I was proud of my varsity runners as well.”
In the varsity boys race South Pontotoc finished third in the 4A classification. Rene Martinez was the Cougars top runner, as he finished in fourteenth place, and Slade Bost was right behind him with a fifteenth place finish for the Cougars. The remainder of South’s seven runners were Zach Bennett (20th), Colton Fuqua (21st), Gable Stewart (35th), Trey Riley (36th), and Noah Fleming (46th).
“Our boys teams have gotten together and trained so hard,” said coach Bowen. “I was impressed with their results on Saturday.”