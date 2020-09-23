SPRINGVILLE – The South Pontotoc Cougars ran the ball with authority and played stingy defense Friday, grounding-and-pounding their way to a 28-0 Homecoming win over Bruce.
Bruce returned the opening kickoff to the 37 yard-line. Austin Stroup led the Trojans’ running attack as Bruce gained a first down. Barrett Mask and Eli Allen combined to stuff a Trojan run. Then Isaac Finley and Chandler Coker strung a sweep out of bounds, leading to a punt. The Cougars’ ensuing drive stalled.
On Bruce’s next possession South’s defense forced a turnover. South failed to score, but the punt pinned Bruce on its own 1-yard-line.
The Cougars eventually forced another punt. South took over on their own 43 yard-line as the first quarter expired.
Cody Stutsy moved the Cougars close to midfield with a hard run. Eli Allen craftily drew Bruce offsides with a hard count, and Chase Long bulled over Trojan defenders as the Cougars marched down the field. Brandon Flake lined up in the fullback slot and carried it in for a 3-yard touchdown, behind road-clearing blocks from Larkin Gillespie, Colin Tallent, and P.J. Akers.
The Cougars elected to go for two, and Chandler Coker took a short snap and ran in the conversion, putting South up 8-0.
Neither team could generate much offense in the last minutes before halftime. A quarterback sack from South’s Kenneth Waters and a tackle-for-loss by Jesse Prater helped end a Trojan drive and lead the Cougars into the locker room with an 8-0 lead.
South’s Kendalle Morphis returned the second-half kickoff across midfield, and with a facemask penalty against Bruce the Cougars started from the Trojans’ 40 yard-line. Stutsy then carried the ball five straight times, down to the 15 yard-line.
Quarterback Eli Allen rolled to his left and hit Ashton Goggins on a sideline hitch for a good gain. Then Quay Scott gained tough yardage to the 6 yard-line. Two plays later Stutsy carried it in from 3 yards out, behind a strong down block from Isaac Finley, who sealed the left end and got another block on the second level. The Cougars led 14-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
South forced a Trojan punt on the ensuing possession, but a miscue gave Bruce the ball on the Cougar 44 yard-line. The Trojans advanced to the 25 yard-line, but South’s defense answered the challenge. Zac Patterson dropped a Trojan ball-carrier for a big loss, and Braxton Morphis broke up a long pass attempt. Flake and Stutsy combined on a tackle for no gain, and Finley popped a receiver who pulled up 10 yards downfield, jarring the ball loose.
The Cougars took a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
After a Cougar punt early in the fourth, the Trojans started on their own 26 yard-line. Long and Waters combined on a tackle-for-loss. Then defensive back Clayton Heatherly picked off a pass over the middle and returned it to the original line of scrimmage. On the next snap Austin Shempert got a strong peel-back block to spring a streaking Quay Scott for a touchdown, and with the PAT the Cougars led 21-0 with 9:25 to play.
The Cougars began their last scoring drive from their own 25 yard-line with 6:41 left in the contest. Ivan Martinez tore off three slashing runs, the first for 21 yards through a huge hole opened up by Flake and Tallent. Martinez led the Cougars over midfield to the Trojan 35 yard-line. Allen rolled to his left and hit Scott for a 16-yard gain. Allen then connected with Mickelle Dawson, who rumbled to the 6 yard-line. Dawson then carried it in off right guard for a touchdown, and with the PAT South went up 28-0.
South hosts Walnut this Friday night.