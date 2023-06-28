The South Pontotoc Cougar men sharpened their claws in a summer league game against DeSoto Central at an invitational at Ingomar last Friday, but they came out on the short end of a game that didn’t mean a whole lot, 39-32.
This was just tune-up play. It wasn’t full-on “claws out.” Coaches subbed a lot and got underclassmen valuable game-time minutes.
Having said that, South’s leading scorer from last season, upcoming senior Pacey Matthews, (6 foot 3, 20 pts. average) had a solid game Matthews posted up, ducked in, and played his low-post game. He surprised the defense with occasional perimeter shooting. Coach Chris Vandiver is looking at five starters for this upcoming season: Pacey Matthews, Eli Holloway, Braydon Gazaway, Latravian Ware, and Nash Guerin.
Holloway is a gritty player who can mix it up inside and out. Guerin, a junior, is a shifty guard who makes crisp passes and has good court vision and shooting range. He creates space for other players.
Gazaway is a seasoned veteran who knows how to handle high pressure games. Ware is a raw athlete who can open scoring opportunities.
In Saturday’s game, underclassmen Bill Tindall, O'Bryan Ivy, and Cole Chrestman all played meaningful minutes.
Coach Chris Vandiver said that summer competition has sharpened his men’s skills while highlighting some areas in which they need to improve.
“We've played this summer as we were capable, then, we’ve underperformed,” said Vandiver. “We have to tighten up in defense if we want to have a successful season.”
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&