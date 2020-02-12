SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc picked up a much needed win when they defeated the Houlka Wildcats 66-65 on Friday, which was Senior Night for the Cougars. Senior Will Reeves knocked down a free throw to give the Cougars the lead with three seconds left in the game.
“There was a lot of energy in the crowd tonight, and it made a difference,” said South Pontotoc head coach Shane Murphree. “We felt the support from the fans. The players felt supported, and it caused them to work harder.”
Will Reeves led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points, and Da’Shun Berry led the Wildcats and the game with 37 points.
“Will has been playing hard, getting lots of rebounds, and has been averaging 18 points over his past four games,” said coach Murphree. “He has really carried us.”
South Pontotoc was down 26-24 at halftime. Reeves went to work in the second half and scored nine points in the third quarter to cut the Wildcats' lead to one point. Houlka led 44-43 to start the fourth quarter.
Alex Collins and Jayden Hooker knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give South Pontotoc a 49-47 lead to open the fourth quarter. Houlka kept clawing back into it, however, and the Wildcats regained the lead with under two minutes to go. Jayden Hooker hit both his free throws, and on the ensuing inbounds play stole the ball and hit a layup to give South Pontotoc a 65-63 lead with under a minute left. Da’Shun Berry tied the game at 65-65 on Houlka’s next possession, and Reeves went to the free throw line with three seconds left and hit a free throw to win the game for the Cougars.
“That was a good way for the seniors to go out. They played until the end of the game tonight, and played really hard,” said coach Murphree. “I was proud of all of them.”