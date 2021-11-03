Scenario: one win, playoff bound. That was what was at stake Friday night as North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc squared off in the annual cross county rivalry. This game always means a lot to the players, fans, and each respective community, however Friday nights matchup was for the fourth seed in division 2-4A in what has been dubbed the “Highway 15 division.”
Kickoff at Cougar Field found conditions less than favorable as cold rain moved through the area and set the stage for an old school grind-it-out football game. The Vikings would look to take momentum early as Christian Romero and the Viking kickoff team executed a perfect onside kick and the Vikings took over near mid field. North wasted no time in scoring as Michael Anderson took it in from five yards out after a short, three-play, forty-five yard drive with 10:28 left in the first quarter. The PAT was no good and would prove to be pivotal later in the game.
South would start with the ball near their 30 yard line when the Viking defense would rally lead by Leyton Walker and Wesley Simmons who had tackles-for-loss and a sack on consecutive plays leading to a Cougar punt. A Viking drive stalled and the ball was turned over on downs. The Cougars took possession and executed a trick play to score and take the lead 7-6 with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. As the rain would begin to fall heavier, both teams leaned on their running games heavily for the remainder of the game.
The Cougars and the Vikings both moved the ball on the ground with Anderson and Reece Kentner leading the way for the Vikings and Cody Stutsy and Chase Long for the Cougars. Both teams failed to find the end zone as each team’s defense would dominate the remainder of the game. When either team would push the ball downfield, the defense would stiffen and force a turnover on downs, or a punt.
After the game, South Pontotoc Coach Rod Cook said his players rose to the occasion.
"We had tough conditions but I thought our kids fought hard and played South Pontotoc football," said Cook. "We played a good team and it was a tough night but we came out with the win."
North Pontotoc Coach Andy Crotwell said he couldn’t be any prouder of his seniors and the way they stepped into leadership roles early this season. “Our seniors heard a lot of talk about all we’d lost, they each one took a young player under their wing and helped build those young guys up all season long," said Crotwell. “We won games that some said we wouldn’t win, with victories over Houston and New Albany, something we had struggled to do in years past.” “We had a good year, came up a little short tonight, congrats to the Cougars as they had a solid game plan for us and earned a hard fought defensive struggle.”
South Pontotoc (4-5 overall, 2-3 2-4A) will travel to Clarksdale in round one of the MHSAA playoffs this week. North Pontotoc finishes the 2021 football season with a record of 4-5 overall, 2-3 in division 2-4A.