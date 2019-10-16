South Pontotoc's cross country teams were in action Saturday at the Pontotoc Invitational, as the Cougars work toward putting together their best performances heading into the final stretch of the season.
South's varsity boys finished 10th overall and 5th in Class 4A. The varsity girls came in 9th, while the junior high boys were 9th, 4th in 4A, and the junior high girls were 10th.
Austin Simpson led the boys race in the early going and put together a strong performance, finishing 21st out of a huge field of 207 runners. Rounding out the Cougars' top seven were Slade Bost, Jesse Rodriguez, Colton Fuqua, Dylan Fauver, Ivan Martinez and Caleb Tuggle.
Ella Easterling (29th) led the way for the South girls, followed by Elizabeth Harlow, Leah Montgomery, Olivia Crane, Jolee Doss and Perla Diaz.
For the junior high boys, Noah Fleming finished as the race's runner-up with a time of 14:44. Coming in behind him were Trey Riley, Drew Tutor, Will McMurry and Brennan Ratliff.
Macy Bain (29th) was the top junior high girls finisher. She was followed by Kendall Long, Savannah Ray, Avery Mitchell and Harlee Gillespie.
While the overall team results were limited by a difficult field, the meet saw the Cougars improve quite a bit.
"We were expecting good times with the first cool temps of the season, but nothing like what we had," said South Pontotoc coach John Wesley Roberts. "We had multiple kids breaking their personal records by leaps and bounds. We are peaking at the right time. I'm hoping these times continue Monday at the Middle School Classic and Wednesday in the region championship."