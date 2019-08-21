The South Pontotoc Cougars squared off with Eupora at home Friday night in a jamboree matchup, winning 10-0 in the two-quarter scrimmage.
Noah Fleming got the Cougars on the board first with a field goal before running back Mickelle Dawson scored on a 5-yard TD run to finish off the scoring. Meanwhile, the defense kept the Eagles off the board.
Overall, it was a good tuneup with the regular season rapidly approaching.
"From what I could tell, only playing two quarters, I think we are going to be in pretty good (physical) shape," said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. "We've got some young guys filling in at some big spots, and a lot of them saw some minutes."
The Cougars will kick off the 2019 campaign with Friday's home matchup against East Webster at 7:00 p.m. The Wolverines finished 6-7 a year ago and lost in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
"One of the keys is going whether defensively we can keep them (East Webster) contained," Cook said. "They like to throw the ball a little bit and they have a very good tailback, so the defense is going to have to step up."
See a preview of this year's Cougars in the enclosed 2019 Fall Sports Magazine.