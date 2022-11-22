The South Pontotoc Cougars found themselves in a tight contest on Nov. 15, but they held on for a hardfought 70-59 win.
Eli Holloway had a good night on both ends of the floor, and he found Nash Guerin cutting inside for an early score. Brayden Gazaway made a nifty jumper in the lane. A 3-pointer by Brailon Walls and a great spin jumper from Pacey Mathews gave South a 15-7 lead at the end of the first.
Houlka’s Nehemiah Flemmings threw a lob to Jarrell Hamilton, who skied for a nice layup, and Flemmings followed up with a nifty move in the lane for another Wildcat bucket.
Mathews hit a 3-pointer, then he scored off a quick-snap pass from Guerin. Brayden Gazaway knocked down a 3-pointer. Houlka’s Seth Winter grabbed a steal, then collected the hoop-and-harm for a 3-point play. South closed out the half with a pair of hardworking, yeoman-like plays inside from O’Bryan Ivy and William Tindall, and took a 31-18 lead into the intermission.
Walls made a great assist to Guerin, threading in a bounce pass, early in the third period. Gazaway followed with another sharp assist to Guerin. Holloway knocked down a 15-footer, and the Cougars tore open a 52-35 lead by the end of the third.
Guerin showed some toughness, getting up and continuing after being knocked to the hardwood on what many thought was a flagrant foul. The South student section, which was supportive and roaring all night, and in front of which the fall took place, offered a few, gentlemanly Wimbledon-like objections to the no-call.
Holloway made a heads up play, leaping, snatching and smacking a loose ball off a Houlka player, then seeing the ball land out-of-bounds- to retain possession. He subsequently nailed a 15-foot jumper. Gazaway made a nice assist inside to Mathews to stave off a late push by the Wildcats and seal the win.
South also defeated Amory on Nov. 17, 53-34.
