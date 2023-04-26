SPRINGVILLE- A strong pitching performance from Hunter Bagwell and a 3-3 game at the plate from Jackson Harmon spelled success for the South Pontotoc Cougars as they handedly took the first of two games from the visiting Northeast Lauderdale Trojans in six innings on Tuesday (Apr 25), 11-1.
Bagwell went 5 and two-thirds innings, holding the Trojans to one. Trace Ash fanned a Trojan hitter for the last out.
To start the game, Bagwell got up 0-2 on the Trojans’ leadoff hitter, Caden Pearsell, before the righty shot one down the right field line for a double. Bagwell rebounded with a strikeout, then surrendered an RBI single up the middle to Chance Guisgond. Bagwell then hit a batter, but he bounced back again, painting the outside corner for a strikeout to get out of the inning. That was all the Trojans would get against him.
Lauderdale had a tricky lefty on the mound, Andrew McCary, a University of Louisiana-Monroe commit, and he handled the top of the Cougars’ lineup in order in the bottom of the first.
Bagwell found his rhythm better in the top of the second. He fanned the first Trojan hitter with three pitches. Jackson Rodgers tracked under a flyball along the line in right, then got a second chance and made good, helping Bagwell hold it to a 10-pitch inning.
South’s Ashton Matthews swung the bat well on Tuesday. He got down 0-2 to leadoff the bottom of the second, but he shortened up and took a good two-strike approach, managing to shoot a pitch back up the middle for a solid single. That kicked off the inning when things really fell apart for the Trojans. Shay Johnson earned a walk, then Jackson Harmon took a 1-0 pitch back up the middle for two RBIs. That gave the Cougars a lead they never relinquished.
Bennett Mayo earned a four-pitch walk, and Trace Ash laid down a nearly perfect bunt along the third base line. A wild pitch allowed Harmon to score from third. Bagwell reached on an error and that allowed Ash to score. A wild pitch then scored Bagwell, and South led 6-1.
Bagwell issued a pair of two-out walks in the top of the third, but a good scoop and throw by Hayes Gregory at shortstop helped him escape unscathed.
McCary got a pair of strikeouts to keep the Cougars silent in the bottom of the third.
A leadoff walk in the top of the fourth could have been trouble for Bagwell, but shortstop Hayes Gregory eventually caught the Trojan base runner in a mistake. The runner attempted to move from second to third, on a grounder that wasn’t a force. Hayes, fielded, pivoted, threw to Eli Holloway at third, and the runner was cut down. Bagwell rebounded with another strikeout to end the frame.
Trojan center fielder Immanuel Anderson made one of the defensive plays of the game in the bottom of the fourth, using his speed to run down what looked to be a sure double in the left-center gap.
Bagwell allowed another leadoff walk in the top of the fifth, but, yet again, bounced back with a pair of strikeouts. He walked the next batter, but Gregory was able to field and flip for the force at second to end the threat.
The Cougars added fireworks in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Rodgers earned a leadoff walk, then Matthews turned on one and blasted a homerun to left for an 8-1 lead. That chased McCary, and Caleb Peters took the mound in relief. Eli Holloway earned a one-out walk, then Harmon hammered one over the third base bag and down the line for an RBI double.
Bagwell induced a pair of weak comebackers for the first two outs in the top of the sixth, then handed the ball over, with deserving applause from the crowd, to Trace Ash, who got the final strikeout.
Hayes Gregory led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Bagwell then reached up and tomahawked a shoulder-high pitch against the base of the left-center wall. An RBI double up the middle by Rodgers ended the game.
Afterwards, Coach Jeff Harmon said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We hit the ball well in spots,” said Harmon. “Jackson was 3-3, with three RBIs, and Ashton had the big homerun. I thought we played well defensively. Hunter wasn’t his best, but he did pitch well. We were patient and swung at good pitches and we were glad to get the win.”
The Cougars travel to Northeast Lauderdale on Friday for game 2.
