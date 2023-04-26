Ashton Matthews

South Pontotoc's Ashton Matthews blasts a two-run homer in the Cougars' blowout win, 11-1, over Northeast Lauderdale, in game 1 of round 1 of the MHSAA 4A playoffs on Tuesday. Game 2 will be Friday night at Lauderdale. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

SPRINGVILLE- A strong pitching performance from Hunter Bagwell and a 3-3 game at the plate from Jackson Harmon spelled success for the South Pontotoc Cougars as they handedly took the first of two games from the visiting Northeast Lauderdale Trojans in six innings on Tuesday (Apr 25), 11-1.

