SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars clawed their way to another home win Friday, besting the Red Raiders from Shannon 28-22.
South improved to 4-3 on the season, 1-2 in Division 2-4A.
The Cougars roared out of the gate. Cody Stutsy led South’s opening charge with runs of 21 and 31 yards, and Brandon Flake finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to get the Cats on the board first.
Stutsy continued doing yoeman’s work later in the first quarter. Treyvon Thompson and Flake cleared the way for a Stutsy touchdown, this one from 21 yards, as the Cats surged to a 15-0 lead with 6:33 left in the first quarter.
Eric Kuykendall and Kendalle Morphis made strong defensive stops to slow the Red Raiders’ march toward the end of the first quarter. Shannon’s quarterback Keytravious Shannon then hit receiver Omarion Guyton for a 20-yard gainer. Sentwalli White rushed in for touchdown, and with the two-point conversion the Raiders started climbing back into the contest at 15-8 with 1:25 left in the opening quarter.
Shannon drove deep into Cougar territory early the second quarter, but the South defense held. Quarterback Shannon hit receiver Chris Hughley for a big gainer to the Cougar 20 yard-line. Luther Foster rumbled inside the red zone. After a false start by the Raiders and an incomplete pass, the Cougars took over on downs with 3:42 left in the half.
Stutsy continued running rampant over the Raider defense, tearing off a run over midfield then rushing into the end zone. With the PAT the Cougars led 22-8. Clayton Heatherly stopped a Shannon drive by picking off a pass just before halftime.
The Red Raiders inched closer early in the third quarter as quarterback Keytravious Shannon rushed in for a touchdown off left tackle. The two-point conversion cut South’s lead in half at 22-16.
The Raiders tied the game late in the third quarter. Shannon hit Guyton on an inside route to the five yard-line. Sentwalli White then rushed for a touchdown to even the score at 22 with 4:41 to play in the third quarter.
South stayed with bread-and-butter power running in the fourth quarter. Stutsy carried the bulk of the load. He darted into the end zone behind blocks from Colin Tallent and PJ Akers to give the Cougars a 28-22 lead with 6:04 to play. The Cougar defense preserved the lead to finish off the Red Raiders.