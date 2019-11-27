The South Pontotoc boys soccer team won their fifth straight game to open the regular season in a 3-1 victory over Nettleton last Tuesday.
Salvador Diaz gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute with a goal off of an assist by Noah Fleming. South held that lead at halftime, and two minutes into the second half Diaz struck again when he stole the ball and put a shot in the back of the net.
The Tigers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 51st minute after scoring on a shot that deflected off of a Cougar defender, but Ivan Martinez gave South some breathing room when he scored the game's final goal in the 59th minute. Fleming picked up his second assist of the night on the play.
It was the Cougars' second victory over Nettleton this year. They also defeated the Tigers in a penalty kick shootout the previous week on November 12.
The South girls fell 1-0 to the Lady Tigers.