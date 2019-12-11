ECRU- South Pontotoc's boys outlasted county rival North Pontotoc to pick up a 63-60 victory in a hard fought matchup last Tuesday.
South’s Skylar Holloway dished to Will Reeves for the game’s opening score, but North’s Jacoree Westmoreland answered with a feed in to Ty Roberson for two to knot the score.
Holloway put back an offensive rebound for South. Then Stroud Mills grabbed a steal and hit a layup, but Westmoreland answered with a basket on the other end for the Vikings.
Alex Collins added a score to inch the Cougars ahead 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Kenaan Lockridge nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Vikings even early in the second, and Roberson put back an offensive board for a score.
Will Reeves hit Holloway with a nifty bounce pass for a score to put South ahead 19-18.
On the other end Roberson spun in the lane, hit the jumper, and converted a foul shot for a 3-point play.
Parker Blansett’s 3-pointer pulled South even at 22, and he followed on an ensuing possession with a nifty dive and underhand scoop for a layup. Holloway grabbed an offensive board and got it to Reeves for a score.
Lockridge drove and kicked to Roberson for a bucket, and Sam Dowdy grabbed a steal, hitting the layup and the foul shot to pull North closer. The Vikings trailed 32-31 at the half.
Reeves opened the third quarter with a turnaround in the lane for South, but Lockridge quickly answered with a 3-pointer for the Vikings.
The dueling 3-point battle continued, as Stroud Mills hit one for South, followed by an answer from North’s Kyle Sappington. A layup from Sappington put North ahead 41-37.
Reeves pulled the Cougars even at 41 with a basket. Then Mills rattled off four straight points as South surged ahead 45-41 with 2:29 to play in the third. A score from Roberson pulled the Vikings within one, at 45-44, at the end of three.
South trailed 57-53 with 2 minutes to play but outscored the Vikings 10-3 down the stretch to win the back and forth battle.
In other action, North fell to Ripley 53-41 at home on Friday, while South dropped a 73-59 contest at East Union.
Mills finished with 20 points on the night for South, while Roberson led North with 16 points.