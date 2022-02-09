SPRINGVILLE- Hot shooting propelled the South Pontotoc boys to a home Division 2-4A victory over New Albany last Tuesday, as the Cougars (20-7) held off a late surge to win 72-63.
Joe Haze Austin scored the opening basket of the game before Pacey Mathews asserted his presence in the paint with the next eight South points. It was a one-point game when Brailon Walls drilled a 3-pointer. Walls then drew a charge on the defensive end, and Eli Holloway drilled a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining in the first to put the Cougars up 16-9.
The long range game really ramped up in the second quarter. Austin found Jayden Hooker for a 3-pointer, and Mathews scored a physical bucket after catching a nearly length of the court pass. New Albany’s Braden Shettles knocked down a three for the Bulldogs, with Bryce Howell responding by making a runner for South. Kelan Simpson cut it to a 7-point game with a jumper, but the Cougars began to pull away from there.
Hooker drained a 3-pointer, and Walls grabbed a steal at halfcourt and broke away for a layup. Braydon Gazaway drove for two, then followed with a 3-pointer to put South up 33-18 with 3:27 to go in the half. Eli Holloway dished to Hooker, who nailed a 3-pointer. Austin crashed the offensive glass and converted an athletic reverse layup, and Walls drove the baseline and kicked out to Hooker for yet another three and a 41-18 lead. The Cougars led 41-20 at halftime.
South remained in firm control throughout the third. Austin had five points on a 3-pointer and pair of free throws. Holloway added four points, and the Cougars also got a basket from Hooker and a free throw from Mathews.
With the Cougars holding a 53-37 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, New Albany gradually built some momentum and got back in the game. They scored 11 of the period’s first 15 points. Michael Smith made a three with 4:22 to play to make it 57-47. Smith followed with a steal and breakaway layup, and Kamron Carter hit two free throws to cut it to a 57-51 game at the 3:19 mark.
Walls got to the foul line and made both shots. New Albany missed their own chance at the foul line, and Mathews pushed for a coast-to-coast layup. The Cougars came up with a defensive stop, and Mathews then scooped up a loose ball offensive rebound and laid it in to make it 65-53 with 1:55 to play. The Bulldogs battled back again, however. De’Marion Johnson and Smith hit threes, and Kamron Carter knocked down two free throws to trim the Cougar lead to 65-61 with 35 seconds to play. Free throws proved the key down the stretch, as Walls made three, Hooker made two, and Gazaway made two in the final half-minute to close it out for the Cougars. Overall, South was 13 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Mathews led four Cougars in double figures with 17 points. Hooker scored 13, while Austin and Walls each finished with 12.
South made a total of eight 3-pointers, seven of which came in the first half.