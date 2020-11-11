South Pontotoc's boys cross country team finished the 2020 season on a strong note last Monday at the MHSAA State Cross Country Championships in Clinton, as the Cougars finished in 5th place in Class 4A out of 18 teams.
Rene Martinez paced the squad with a 23rd place showing. He was followed by Zach Bennett (29th), Slade Bost (30th), Gable Steward (37th), Noah Fleming (47th), Trey Riley and Colton Fuqua.
South Pontotoc's girls came in 8th place. Ella Easterling was their top finisher in 25th. 8th grader Macy Bain had a strong performance in her first state meet and came in right behind her in 26th. They were followed by Kendall Long, Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, Aberee Simmons and Maggie Ross.
North Pontotoc
The Vikings finished the season 10th place in the state. Nash Guerin, who was a top performer in junior high races all season, was the top finisher in 32nd place (out of 132 competitors). Dylan Herring was close behind him in 35th place. Behind them were Rhys Panes, Aaron Akers, John Mendoza, Colby Boyd and Jace Russell.
The North girls came in 15th. Liz Tovar narrowly missed another All-State team, coming in 15th with a time of 22:05. She was followed by Gracie Corley, Anna Thomas, Bella Hayes, Caroline Speck, Maly Fitts and Lindy Holley.