SALTILLO– The South Pontotoc and North Pontotoc cross country teams competed in a loaded Saltillo Invitational on Saturday. In varsity action South's boys finished 10th overall, second in Class 4A. The Lady Vikings finished 13th overall, 4th among 4A schools, and the Viking boys came in 14th overall and 3rd in 4A.
In the 4A-6A varsity girls race North Pontotoc’s Liz Tovar finished 28th overall. The rest of the North top seven were Anna Thomas, Gracie Corley, Maley Fitts, Kailey Coker, Serenity Clayton and Lindy Holley.
“I thought Liz (Tovar) did really well considering she hurt herself during the race,” said North coach Marley Russell. "The rest of the girls ran personal bests and I was proud of that.”
South Pontotoc’s Ella Easterling finished 33rd overall. Following her were Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow and Harlee Gillespie.
“We were shorthanded due to Maggie Ross being out,” said South coach Helen Bowen. "But Ella stepped up and ran her personal best and has continued to improve all year.”
In the 4A-6A varsity boys race Vikings runner Dylan Herring and Cougars runner Zach Bennett ran toe to toe from the start. Bennett had the slight edge at the two mile mark, but Herring finished 64th and Bennett 65th (out of a huge field of 268).
Coming in behind Herring for North Pontotoc were Aaron Akers, Colby Boyd, Keaton Varnon, Rhys Panes, Jace Russell and Christian Najera.
“Dylan and Aaron set personal bests this weekend,” said coach Russell. “The course was loaded with a lot of good talent, but I thought we ran well and I was proud of them.”
The Cougars' Noah Fleming, Slade Bost, and Rene Martinez finished 70th, 80th, and 98th respectively. Rounding out their top seven were Colton Fuqua, Trey Riley and Gable Steward.
“Zach cut two minutes off his time this weekend,” said coach Bowen. “That was great for him as a senior and he was proud of his results.”
In the junior high girls 2-mile race Macy Bain finished 15th for the Lady Cougars, with Kendall Long, Aberee Simmons, Jaki Fernandez, Aubrey Logan, Karina Fernandez and Zada Bray following her.
Serenity Carr led the Lady Vikings with a 46th place finish, with Kylee Snider, Laney Clowers, Celeste Alban and Adalyn Olonovich coming in behind her.
In the junior high boys 2-mile race North Pontotoc continued their strong season. Nash Guerin finished in 2nd place and John Mendoza finished in 7th place. Landon Hill finished in 13th place, Caleb Pitts finished in 22nd place, and Noah Waldrop finished in 24th place for North Pontotoc. Hayden Stacks (31st) and Tripp Little (33rd) rounded out the top seven runners for the Vikings. North Pontotoc finished in 2nd place overall.
Hunter Lindsey finished 29th overall to pace the Cougars. Following him were Brennan Ratliff, Andres Martinez, Drayden Way and Connor Walls.