South Pontotoc came out on top 10-9 in a back and forth rivalry matchup against North Pontotoc on Saturday.
Chris Fleming drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game in walk-off fashion for the Cougars (5-3) after the Vikings had rallied from a 5-run deficit in the 7th to tie it.
North (4-1) took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning on RBI singles from Bo Howell and Wes Steele. The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the 1st with a RBI double by Channing Lackey. The Vikings went up 3-1 in the top of the 3rd on a Drake Steele RBI double.
The Cougars then started to take control, beginning with a 4-spot in the bottom of the 3rd. Hayes Gregory and Eli Allen both walked, and Hunter Bagwell singled to load up the bases. Lackey then came up with another key double to drive in Gregory and Allen and tie the game. Bagwell scored to give South a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice bunt from Paxton McCoy. Cade Jones made it 5-3 when he singled to bring home Lackey.
With two outs in the top of the 4th, the Vikings' Kaden Wilson tripled to center field. Wilson then scored on an infield single by Hayes Malone to make it 5-4. The Cougars got that run back in the bottom of the fourth when Lackey doubled for a third time to drive in Allen.
In the bottom of the 6th, Bagwell singled and Lackey walked to bring up McCoy, who smacked a 3-run homer over the left field fence to put the Cougars up by a 9-4 margin.
Down to their final three outs, the Vikings rallied in the top of the 7th. Bo Howell led off with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Drake Steele. Wes Steele then walked, Reece Kentner was hit by a pitch, and, with two outs, Hunter Miles singled to load the bases. Wilson hit a ground ball, and a South error allowed Wes Steele to score. Kenter scored on a passed ball to make it 9-7, and Hayes Malone tied the contest 9-9 when he singled to center field to drive in Miles and Wilson.
After South went in order in the bottom of the 7th to send the game into extra innings, the Vikings had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 8th. North had three singles in the inning from Howell, Kentner and West Sutton, but South pitcher Jackson Cook got out of a bases loaded jam with strikeout to keep it 9-9.
Bagwell and Lackey began the bottom of the 8th with singles before McCoy was by a pitch to load the bases. Fleming then stepped up to the plate and drew a walk to bring in the winning run.
Jackson Cook picked up the win on the mound for South. Lackey had a big game at the plate, going 4-4 with 3 doubles and 4 RBI. Bagwell also had a 4-hit day, going 4-5.
Wilson, Malone, Wes Steele, Kentner and Miles each had 2-hit games for North. Howell finished 3-5, and Malone drove in 3 runs.
In other action last week, South fell to Calhoun City 7-2 on Tuesday and Amory 14-9 on Thursday. On Friday the Cougars defeated Greenland 16-0; Bagwell went 3-3 with 2 RBI in the win, while Lackey was 2-4.