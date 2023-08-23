The South Pontotoc Cougars weren’t especially sharp in their jamboree game at Vardaman on Aug. 18, but that’s why teams play jamboree games, to work out the kinks and trim things up.
The Cougars were outscored (if we were keeping score) but they showed signs of good things to come.
Junior quarterback Jackson Harmon looked sharp. The teams weren’t returning kickoffs, so South started from their own 30 yard line. Harmon broke off a crisp pass to O’Bryan Ivy over the middle for the first play from scrimmage. Lane Chunn made a crushing block, driving his man to the ground. Ivy broke another run on the right side. Hamron and Ivy hooked up again, this time on a crossing route, and that was good for a first down to the Rams’ 25 yard line. The drive eventually stalled, however.
Ivy played well on both sides of the ball. He made a stop for a short gain on defense. Vardaman’s Ethan Parker broke a big run off the right side. Pratt eventually carried it in for a Vardaman touchdown to end the first quarter.
The Cougars were unable to advance on their first drive of the second quarter. The Cats got a stroke of luck, however, as the Rams put the ball on the turf and Chunn pounced on it, recovering a fumble at the Vardaman 25 yard line.
Harmon hit Ivy for a good gain along the sideline. Big senior Kade Keith plowed a path for Ivy to rush in for a touchdown. With the PAT by stellar kicker Noah Fleming, the score was knotted at seven.
Chunn got another tackle for loss on a subsequent Ram drive. The rest of the quarter (game) was a battle of attrition.
South Pontotoc Coach Rod Cook was reasonably pleased.
“I thought it went ok,” said Cook. “It allowed us to see where our conditioning was at, the mistakes that were made were all correctable. Our junior varsity did great. We have a bunch of young guys ready to play.”
The Cougars open their regular season at Bruce on Friday.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&