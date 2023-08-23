Sp football

South Pontotoc's Dalton Kelly takes a handoff from quarterback Jackson Harmon as, from left, Lane Chunn and Eli Faulkner clear a path, in the Cougars' jamboree game at Vardaman on Aug. 18. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

The South Pontotoc Cougars weren’t especially sharp in their jamboree game at Vardaman on Aug. 18, but that’s why teams play jamboree games, to work out the kinks and trim things up.

